Automotive Body Electronics Market Key Major Challenges, Drivers, Growth Opportunities Analysis 2022-2030

The global automotive body electronics market size was US$ 53.9 billion in 2021. The global automotive body electronics market is forecast to grow to US$ 92.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
The rapidly growing automotive industry will drive the automotive body electronics market forward. In addition, advancements in automotive technology will increase the demand for the electronic content of modern automobiles. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the market.
Stringent regulations by government bodies to surge the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles will benefit the global automotive body electronics market. Furthermore, the rising popularity of advanced features such as advanced passive safety, driver assistance, and passenger comfort will offer ample growth opportunities to fit the automotive body electronics market.
The sudden shift of companies towards manufacturing the maximum range of electric vehicles will escalate the growth of the automotive body electronics market.
The global automotive body electronics market is forecast to gain traction due to several other factors like growing urbanization, increasing disposable income, and rising employment rate.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic disarrayed the entire situation of the automotive industry. Industry players witnessed several challenges, and it ultimately resulted in a revenue drop for most of the automotive manufacturers. Companies like Toyota and BMW registered significant losses due to the pandemic. In addition, various regulations were imposed by the government bodies, which ultimately hampered the growth of the global automotive body electronics market.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific automotive body electronics market is forecast to develop at the highest growth rate. It is due to the presence of prominent automotive manufacturers, such as Toyota, Hyundai, etc., which will create lucrative growth opportunities for the automotive body electronics market. Furthermore, the growing automotive industry and stringent regulations by government bodies, mainly in China and India, will surge the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing demand for lightweight vehicles with advanced features will contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.
Competitors in the Market
- Robert Bosch
- Continental AG
- Denso Corporation
- Hyundai Mob
- HELLA
- NXP Semiconductors
- Cypress Semiconductor
- STMicroelectronics
- ZF
- Dallas Semiconductors
- Fujitsu Semiconductor
- Microsemi
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global automotive body electronics market segmentation focuses on Components, Body Features, Application, and Region.
By Component Outlook
- MCU
- ICs
- Sensors
- DC-DC converters
- Other Components
By Body Features Outlook
- Windows and Door Modules
- Seating Modules
- Roof Module Control
- Light Control
- Wiper and Mirror Module
- Auto HVAC
- Remote Keyless Entry
By Application Outlook
- Passive Safety
- Driver Assistance
- Passenger Comfort
- Vehicle Security System
- Infotainment Systems
- Chassis Electronics
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
