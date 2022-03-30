Automotive Body Electronics Market Key Major Challenges, Drivers, Growth Opportunities Analysis 2022-2030

The global automotive body electronics market size was US$ 53.9 billion in 2021. The global automotive body electronics market is forecast to grow to US$ 92.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rapidly growing automotive industry will drive the automotive body electronics market forward. In addition, advancements in automotive technology will increase the demand for the electronic content of modern automobiles. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the market.

Stringent regulations by government bodies to surge the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles will benefit the global automotive body electronics market. Furthermore, the rising popularity of advanced features such as advanced passive safety, driver assistance, and passenger comfort will offer ample growth opportunities to fit the automotive body electronics market.

The sudden shift of companies towards manufacturing the maximum range of electric vehicles will escalate the growth of the automotive body electronics market.

The global automotive body electronics market is forecast to gain traction due to several other factors like growing urbanization, increasing disposable income, and rising employment rate.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic disarrayed the entire situation of the automotive industry. Industry players witnessed several challenges, and it ultimately resulted in a revenue drop for most of the automotive manufacturers. Companies like Toyota and BMW registered significant losses due to the pandemic. In addition, various regulations were imposed by the government bodies, which ultimately hampered the growth of the global automotive body electronics market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific automotive body electronics market is forecast to develop at the highest growth rate. It is due to the presence of prominent automotive manufacturers, such as Toyota, Hyundai, etc., which will create lucrative growth opportunities for the automotive body electronics market. Furthermore, the growing automotive industry and stringent regulations by government bodies, mainly in China and India, will surge the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing demand for lightweight vehicles with advanced features will contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

Robert Bosch

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Hyundai Mob

HELLA

NXP Semiconductors

Cypress Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

ZF

Dallas Semiconductors

Fujitsu Semiconductor

Microsemi

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global automotive body electronics market segmentation focuses on Components, Body Features, Application, and Region.

By Component Outlook

MCU

ICs

Sensors

DC-DC converters

Other Components

By Body Features Outlook

Windows and Door Modules

Seating Modules

Roof Module Control

Light Control

Wiper and Mirror Module

Auto HVAC

Remote Keyless Entry

By Application Outlook

Passive Safety

Driver Assistance

Passenger Comfort

Vehicle Security System

Infotainment Systems

Chassis Electronics

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

