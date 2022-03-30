Data Center Colocation Market Size Business Planning, Innovation to See Modest Growth 2022-2030

The global data center colocation market size was US$ 41.4 billion in 2021. The global data center colocation market is forecast to grow to US$ billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Datacenter colocation is considered as the data center facility through which businesses can rent space for servers. The physical infrastructure of data center colocation includes data center equipment such as cooling equipment, power equipment, rack and cage, networking equipment, and others used for colocation services.
Factors Influencing the Market
The growing popularity cloud-based services due to their flexibility and cost-effectiveness will surge the growth of the global data center colocation market.
Companies deploy data center colocation to improve the flexibility and scalability of their business. Thus, this factor will drive the global data center colocation market forward.
Datacenter colocation is regarded as a secure and cost-efficient platform. Thus, it will surge the growth of the data center colocation market. In addition, the wide applications of data center colocation in various sectors such as government, banking, BFSI, and aerospace and defense, will escalate the growth of the global data center colocation market.
Growing urbanization and increasing automation across various industrial verticals will benefit the global data center colocation market.
Favorable policies by governments are forecast to escalate the demand for data center colocation. In addition, a growing number of data centers will also benefit the overall market. For instance, Cyxtera Technologies introduced a new data center in Frankfurt 2019 with the aim of satisfying growing customer demand for the company’s secure colocation and infrastructure solutions.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Due to the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, colocation became necessary for enterprises to stay connected, collaborate, and move forward in a cost-effective and safe way. The demand for data center colocation increased from the healthcare segment. Thus, it was beneficial for the global data center colocation market.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific data center colocation market is forecast to grow at the fastest growth rate. It is due to the growing automation in the healthcare industry. China is forecast to have the maximum contribution in the data center colocation market. It is due to the growing enterprise data coupled with the rising concern related to data security and recovery in large and small enterprises. In addition, growing automation across various industrial verticals will contribute to the growth of the data center colocation market.
Competitors in the Market
- NTT Communication Corporation
- Digital Realty Trust, Inc.
- Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.
- Equinix, Inc.
- CyrusOne Inc.
- Global Switch
- CoreSite Realty Corporation
- AT&T, Inc.
- China Telecom Corporation Limited
- Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Inc.
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global data center colocation market segmentation focuses on Solution, End-User, and Region.
By Solution Type Outlook
- Retail Colocation
- Wholesale Colocation
By End-User Outlook
- BFSI
- IT & Telecom
- Healthcare
- Government & Defense
- Others
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
