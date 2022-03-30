Digital Signage Media Player Market Drivers Growth Opportunity Analysis Report 2022-2030

The global digital signage media player market size was US$ 1361.1 million in 2021. The global digital signage media player market is forecast to grow to US$ 2,983.5 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
The digital signage media player has become a necessary technology to influence the consumer’s decision-making. It is being used around across all industrial verticals, including retail, hospitality, corporate, transportation. Digital signage media player displays messages on an electronic screen. The content on the screen can be changed without any modification.
Factors Influencing the Market
The growing adoption of digital technology across all industrial verticals will drive the growth of the global digital signage media player market. In addition, the growing popularity of signage solutions in restaurants, bars, and other places will contribute to the growth of the global digital signage media player market.
Digital signage media players are highly used to enhance the customer experience, which is forecast to fuel the growth of the global digital signage media player market. Moreover, these devices are highly deployed to control screens in order to portray attention-grabbing advertisements. Thus, it will contribute to market growth.
The growing use of technology over traditional media, such as billboards, posters, and others will drive the market forward. In addition, the cost-efficiency of digital signage media players will surge the growth of the global market.
The increasing number of technological advancements will benefit the digital signage media player market over the forecast period. For instance, BrightSignLLC, a US provider of digital signage media players, unveiled BrightSignMobile, in 2020. It is the latest solution that connects media players to the cloud. Moreover, this solution uses USB regional modem with an installed SIM card to establish connectivity.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many manufacturing facilities. However, the market for digital signage media players witnessed significant growth across various industries such as hospitals and public places. Retail chains like McDonald’s and KFC continued their operations across various verticals. Thus, it increased the demand for digital signage media players.
Regional Analysis
North America is forecast to emerge as the largest digital signage media player market. The United States is forecast to emerge as the largest market for digital signage due to the growing penetration of automated technologies. The demand for the technology is increasing for various applications, including retail stores, museums, transportation systems, outdoor advertising, corporate buildings, restaurants, and public places. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the global digital signage media player market.
Competitors in the Market
- 3M Company
- Advantech Co. Ltd
- AOPEN Inc.
- Barco
- BrightSign LLC
- Broadsign
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- ClearOne Communications Inc.
- Dell Inc.
- Gefen
- HaiVision Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- ONELAN (Tripleplay)
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global digital signage media player market segmentation focuses on Component, Product, Application, and Region.
By Component Outlook
- Hardware
- Software
By Product Outlook
- Entry Level
- Advanced Level
- Enterprise Level
By Application Outlook
- Retail
- Hospitality
- Corporate
- Transportation
- Other Applications
By Regional Outlook
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
