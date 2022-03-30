Filling Equipment Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue and Product Demand 2022-2030

The global filling equipment market size was 17.1 billion in 2021. The global filling equipment market is forecast to grow to US$ 24.8 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Filling equipment are the machines used to fill the solid, semi-solid, and liquid in the holding containers, including boxes, bags, pouches, or bottles. Filling equipment is highly used for large-scale filling of the containers with accurate measurement.

Factors Influencing the Market

The increasing demand for packed food because of the growing employment rate and busy schedules will fuel the growth of the global filling equipment market. In addition, the easy availability of packed food items at a low cost will also benefit the global filling equipment market.

Growing demand for pharmaceutical products and novel drugs will also benefit the global filling equipment market. On the contrary, the high cost of filling equipment may limit the growth of the market.

Growing industrialization and the increasing number of manufacturing units will benefit the global filling equipment market. In addition, the rising support by governments for small and medium enterprises will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Private companies are also investing highly in this sector. The growth of the pharmaceutical segment will escalate the market growth. For instance, Unilever unveiled its plan to launch a new plant in Dubai to develop beauty and personal care products. The company has plans to invest nearly US$ 250 million in the plant. Thus, such investments are likely to accelerate the growth of the global filling equipment market.

The increasing focus of industry players on developing energy-efficient equipment will contribute to the growth of the market. For instance, Filling Equipment Co. Inc. employed Eaton to deliver equipment in their manufacturing facility with M-Ma Series variable frequency.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has been beneficial for the global food and beverage industry. The pharmaceutical industry also observed unexpected growth as the demand for novel drugs spiked. Thus, it also surged the growth of the global filling equipment market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific filling equipment market is forecast to emerge as the largest market due to growing industrialization. In addition, the pharmaceuticals industry is also growing inevitably due to the rising prevalence of diseases. Thus, it will drive the filling equipment market forward. Furthermore, the growing demand for personal care products and increasing employment rate will contribute to the growth of the filling equipment market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Coesia S.p.A

JBT

Krones AG

Salzgitter AG (KHS Group)

Ronchi Mario S.p.A

Scholle IPN

Syntegon Technology GmbH

Tetra Laval International S.A.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global filling equipment market segmentation focuses on Sales, Process, End-User, Product, and Region.

By Sales Type Outlook

New machinery

Spare parts

By Process Type Outlook

Manual

Semi-automatic

Automatic

Rotary feeding system

Straight-line feeding system

By Product Type Outlook

Solid

Semi-solid

Liquid

By End-User Outlook

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Personal care

Others (chemical, tobacco, and tissue)

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

