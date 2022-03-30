Digital Printing Market – Top Companies, Business Growth Investment Opportunities, Share and Forecasts 2022-2030

The global digital printing market size was US$ 22.2 billion in 2021. The global digital printing market is forecast to grow to US$ 39.2 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Digital printing systems are highly used as advanced printing technology to offer accurate, short-run, and cost-effective color printing. The digital printing system is used to develop high-quality finish products at affordable rates. They are used to develop marketing material such as business cards, direct mail, letters, etc.

Factors Influencing the Market

The inkjet printing solutions are gaining significant traction due to their flexibility and cost-efficiency. In addition, the rising adoption of IoT and AI-based technologies will surge the growth of the global digital printing market.

Digital printing technologies find their wide applications in the consumer electronics industry. The surging demand for efficient consumer electronics will significantly contribute to the growth of the global digital printing market.

The rising demand for sustainable printing solutions across various industries, such as pharmaceutical, label, and healthcare industries, will escalate the growth of the industry. Further, an increasing number of technological advancements will also benefit the global digital printing market throughout the forecast period.

On the contrary, the need for high initial investment for digital printing plants may limit the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the global digital printing market. However, the market witnessed significant opportunities in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. These two sectors witnessed abrupt burden and crucial need to develop novel drugs and treatment. The global digital printing market observed substantial growth in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. Moreover, the use of printers declined abruptly among the organization. Most of the organizations began operating on the remote mode. Thus, it hampered the growth of the digital printing market. On the contrary, the rising demand for flexible packaging surged the growth of the digital printing industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific digital printing market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate due to the rising demand for consumer electronics and packaged goods. In addition, rising digitization and the presence of prominent textile printing dealers will benefit the market during the study period. Furthermore, the growing pharmaceutical industry and increasing demand for novel drugs and devices will contribute to the growth of the digital printing market.

Competitors in the Market

Canon

Hewlett-Packard Development

Ricoh Company

Mimaki Engineering

Roland DG Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

Xerox Corporation

Durst Phototechnik AG

Inca Digital Printers Limited

Printronix

Brother Industries

Oki Electric Industry

Toshiba

Samsung Electronics

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global digital printing market segmentation focuses on Printhead, Ink Type, Application, Product, and Region.

By Printhead Type Outlook

Inkjet

Laser

By Ink Type Outlook

UV-Cured Ink

Aqueous Ink

Solvent Ink

Latex Ink

Dye Sublimation Ink

By Application Outlook

Plastic Film or Foil

Release Liner

Glass

Textile

Paper

Ceramic

Others

By Product Type Outlook

Digital Printers

Ink

Printhead

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

