Medical Device Market According to latest research on focusing on Leading 2022-2030

The global medical device market size was US$ 451.2 billion in 2021. The global medical device market is forecast to grow to US$ 730.3 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
The medical industry is forecast to witness significant evolution due to the growing adoption of technologically advanced products. In addition, the growing number of launches in medical devices industry will contribute to the growth of the market.
The rising prevalence of chronic diseases will also contribute to the growth of the global medical device market. According to the report by American Heart Association, around 17.6 million deaths were reported due to cardiovascular diseases in 2016. This data is forecast to reach 23.6 million by 2030. Thus, it will surge the demand for healthcare and efficient medical devices.
Medical devices are highly used by healthcare professionals to gather data and then analyze it for recommending solutions. Thus, it benefits both patients and doctors. In addition, growing penetration of 3D printing in the healthcare industry will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market.
Growing healthcare expenditure and increasing number of R&D activities will significantly surge the growth of the medical devices market. In addition, trending home healthcare will contribute to the growth of the global medical devices market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare segment witnessed a sudden upsurge in the demand for efficient services. Thus, it soared the demand for medical devices in order to offer advanced services to the patients without wasting a second. Furthermore, the demand for high-tech products, such as respiratory ventilators and related equipment, took a pace. Various companies introduced smart ventilators to cater to the demand of the consumers and help the doctors. Due to this global health emergency, many jurisdictions declared to curb the spread of the virus and save the population. It hampered the manufacturing activities for a short time. Thus, it restricted the growth of the industry for a short time.
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific is forecast to hold the highest market share in the global medical devices market. The growth of the region is attributed to the rising prevalence of diseases and high healthcare expenditure. The growing deployment of advanced technology in the healthcare segment will also contribute to the growth of the industry during the study period.
Competitors in the Market
Abbott Laboratories Inc
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Philips Healthcare
Siemens Healthineers(Siemens AG)
Stryker Corporation
Boston Scientific Corporation
Johnson & Johnson
Medtronic PLC
Smith & Nephew PLC
GE Healthcare
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global medical devices market segmentation focuses on Category, Application, Sector, End-User, and Region.
By Category Outlook
Diagnostic Devices
Electrodiagnostic Devices
Radiation Devices
Imaging Parts & Accessories
Consumables
Syringes, Needles & Catheters
Bandages & Dressings
Suturing Materials
Other Consumables
Patient Aids
Portable Aids
Therapeutic Applications
Orthopedics and Prosthetics
Fixation Devices
Artificial Joints
Other Artificial Body Parts
Dental Products
Dental Instrument & Supplies
Dental Capital Equipment
Patient Monitoring Devices
MIS
IVD
Other Medical Device Categories
By Application Outlook
Diagnostic Imaging Devices
In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs)
Cardiology
Orthopedics
Ophthalmics
Respiratory
Urology & Gynecology
General and Plastic Surgery
Endoscopy
Dental
Diabetic Care
Wound Management
Nephrology
General Hospital and Healthcare
Ear, Nose, and Throat
Neurology
Robotics Navigation
Other Applications
By Sector
Public
Private
By End-Users
Hospitals & Surgical Centers
Clinics
Household
Other End-Users
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
