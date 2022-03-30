Digital Signage Market 2022 Growth Factors, Product Overview, Segmentation and Forecast Study to 2030

The global digital signage market size was US$ 3,626.8 million in 2021. The global digital signage market is forecast to grow to US$ 12,388 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol649
Digital signage displays the content on the electronic screen. Digital signage technology is more preferred over traditional small and micro-display screens with large wall-sized LEDs. Digital signage finds its applications in the areas where high-quality technology is required to engage the customers/audiences with its wider viewing angle.
Factors Influencing the Market
Electronic signage systems are a cost-effective medium to promote the product or service. Thus, the growing demand for effective advertisements will surge the growth of the global digital signage market.
The continuously declining cost of displays and improved customer experience will surge the growth of the digital signage market.
The rapidly growing education sector and the growing number of technological developments will offer ample growth opportunities for the digital signage market. Panasonic unveiled high brightness projection and real-time tracking in January 2019. Thus, such advancements are likely to benefit the digital signage market during the study period.
Increasing demand for bright and power-efficient display panels will escalate the market growth. Moreover, the growing number of smart city projects and high investments will drive the digital signage market forward.
Rapid digitalization and reducing demand for traditional billboards will bring lucrative growth opportunities during the study period. On the contrary, the presence of prominent widescreen alternatives such as projectors and screenless displays may limit the growth of the global digital signage market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic increased the demand for digitization. However, the digital signage industry witnessed various disruptions due to the shortage of raw materials caused by travel restrictions. In addition, halt on manufacturing units and declining consumer demands significantly hampered the growth of the global digital signage market.
Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol649
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific digital signage market is forecast to register the highest growth rate. It is due to the growing advertising industry and growing adoption of these services by government bodies in order to enhance their public offering. In addition, the growing number of smart city programs will significantly contribute to the growth of the global digital signage market.
Competitors in the Market
- NEC Display Solutions Ltd
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
- LG Display Co. Ltd
- Panasonic Corporation
- Sony Corporation
- Sharp Corporation
- Planar Systems Inc.
- Hitachi Ltd
- Barco NV
- GOODVIEW
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global digital signage market segmentation focuses on Type, End-User, and Region.
By Type Outlook
- Hardware
- LCD/LED Display
- OLED Display
- Media Players
- Projector/Projection Screens
- Other Hardware
- Software
- Services
By End-User Outlook
- Retail
- Transportation
- Hospitality
- Corporate
- Education
- Government
- Other End-user
Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol649
By Regional Outlook
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol649
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email: sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.reportocean.com/