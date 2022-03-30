Smoke Detector Market 2022 Research Report With COVID-19 Update – Key Players Analysis, Growth Factors and Forecast to 2030

The global smoke detector market size was US$ 1998.1 million in 2021. The global smoke detector market is forecast to grow to US$ 4,405.7 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Smoke detectors are generally installed on the ceilings of residential and non-residential buildings to alert the people in cases of fire. The detection of smoke activates an alarm which prevents the people from the risk of fatalities caused due to fire hazards.
Factors Influencing the Market
Growing urbanization and the increasing number of residential and non-residential buildings will drive the global smoke detector market forward. In addition, increasing awareness among the general public related to the benefits and necessity of smoke detectors will contribute to the growth of the market.
Growing cases of fire hazards will increase the demand for smoke detectors during the study period. In addition, various governments have introduced stringent laws and regulations related to fire safety for both residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. Such laws will escalate the growth of the global smoke detector market. In addition, the advancements in the smoke detector industry will benefit the overall industry. For instance, Hochiki introduced FIREscape+ innovative system in 2018. This system combines fire detection, emergency lighting, and wayfinding technology.
The growing number of construction activities will offer ample growth opportunities for the smoke detector market growth. On the contrary, the complications associated with the installation of smoke detectors may limit the growth of the global smoke detector market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the construction segment witnessed a significant loss in terms of revenue. In addition to that, urbanization, which was growing at a significant growth rate, observed a substantial dropdown. All of these factors have negatively affected the global smoke detectors market.
Regional Analysis
Based on Region, Europe is forecast to witness a high hump in terms of revenue. It is due to the healthy economic conditions of the European region and the increasing demand for smoke detectors from commercial, residential, and manufacturing applications.
In addition, smoke detectors are compulsory in all European countries. Furthermore, the rapidly growing construction industry, mainly in Netherlands, Germany, and others, will contribute to the growth of the smoke detectors market.
Competitors in the Market
- Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd
- Hochiki Corporation
- Honeywell International
- Johnson Control
- Nest labs
- Protec Fire Detection Plc
- Robert Bosch
- SECOM CO., LTD
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens AG
- United Technologies Corporation
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global smoke detector market segmentation focuses on Product, Installation, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Region.
By Product Type Outlook
- Installation Type
- Photoelectric Smoke Detector
- Dual Sensor Smoke Detector
- Others
By Installation Type Outlook
- Hardwired
- Battery-Operated
By End User Outlook
- Commercial
- Residential
- Manufacturing
- Telecommunication
- Automotive
- Oil & gas
- Others
By Distribution Channel Outlook
- Online
- Independent Sites (Manufacturers Website)
- Dependent Sites (Ecommerce)
- Offline
- Electronic Stores
- Wholesalers
- Standalone Stores
- Independent Sellers
- Others
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
