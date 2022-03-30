Hardware As A Service (Haas) Market 2022 Future Trend, Business Strategies, Revenue Value, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast by 2030

The global hardware as a service (HaaS) market size was US$ 110.4 billion in 2021. The global hardware as a service (HaaS) market is forecast to grow to US$ 312.7 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Hardware as a Service technology is gaining significant traction as it helps minimize the company’s maintenance, up-gradation, and replacement of hardware. The service is also cost-friendly.

Factors Influencing the Market

The hardware as a service (HaaS) market is forecast to gain traction due to the growing deployment of cloud platforms. In addition, the solutions are cost-friendly, which makes them suitable for small enterprises also. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the global hardware as a service (HaaS) market.

The industries are rapidly choosing on-demand services (XaaS). Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the industry. According to the report by Spiceworks, a US-based IT company, around 48% of the organizations in North America and Europe are adopting hardwares. Thus, the data depicts the potential scope of the hardware as a service (HaaS) market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global hardware as a service (HaaS) market witnessed a spike in the demand for effective products and services. The maximum number of organizations imposed work-from-home in order to operate efficiently without the risk of the virus. Furthermore, the cost-effectiveness of hardware as a service (HaaS) influenced the industry players and attracted a wide range of customers. Moreover, it also mitigated the risk of a complete shutdown of the activities, which will continue to fuel the growth of the industry during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The global Hardware as a Service (HaaS) market is forecast to witness the highest growth in North America. It is due to the presence of many hardware solutions and services providers in the region. In addition, the growing penetration of advanced technologies will contribute to the growth of the regional hardware as a service (HaaS) market. Furthermore, the rising awareness related to the benefits of the hardware as a service among users and growing digitalization will benefit the hardware as a service (HaaS) market.

Due to the contribution of emerging economies like China, Taiwan, South Korea, India, and Japan, the Asia-Pacific hardware as a service (HaaS) market will witness considerable growth. It is due to the presence of prominent vendors in the market. In addition, the region is home to growing end-use industries like IT and BFSI, which will escalate the growth of the hardware as a service (HaaS) market.

Competitors in the Market

Navitas Lease Corporation

FUSE3 Communications

Ingram Micro Inc.

Design Data Systems, Inc.

Phoenix NAP, LLC

Machado Consulting

Managed IT Solutions

Fujitsu Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global hardware as a service (HaaS) market segmentation focuses on Hardware, Deployment, Enterprise, End-User, and Region.

By Hardware Model

Platform as a Service

Desktop as a Service

Infrastructure as a Service

A device as a Service

By Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By End-User

BFSI

Healthcare

IT and Telecommunication

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

