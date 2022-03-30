Solar Photovoltaic Market 2022 Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators, Forecast and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2030

The global solar photovoltaic market size was US$ 79.9 billion in 2021. The global solar photovoltaic market is forecast to grow to US$ 135.86 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising demand for the use of alternative sources is forecast to drive the solar photovoltaic market forward. In addition, the growing prices of fossil fuels will offer ample growth opportunities for the solar photovoltaic market.

The growing number of policies by government bodies to boost the generation of clean power will contribute to the growth of the global solar photovoltaic market.

Declining costs of the solar PV system will offer ample growth opportunities for the solar photovoltaic market.

The growing popularity of hybrid solar power plants and their ability to achieve the same reliability and stability will escalate the growth of the market. In addition, growing industrialization and urbanization will contribute to the growth of the solar photovoltaic market.

Growing awareness related to the hazardous impact of fossil fuels will contribute to the growth of the solar photovoltaic market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic hampered the growth of the global solar photovoltaic market. It is due to the shutdown of industrial units. Furthermore, the demand for solar photovoltaic reduced drastically. Government focus also shifted from the energy sector to the healthcare sector, which hampered the growth of the solar photovoltaic market. In addition, manufacturing units witnessed significant losses due to the unavailability of raw materials and laborers. Thus, it negatively affected the solar photovoltaic market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific solar photovoltaic market is forecast to witness substantial growth, owing to the growing installation of solar panels on land and floating on the water. The Indian government increased investments in the renewables sector and allocated concentrated development zones for solar power facilities. Thus, the growing investments in the sector will contribute to the growth of the solar photovoltaic market. In addition, growing industrialization and favorable government policies, such as “Make in India,” will surge the growth of the solar photovoltaic market.

Competitors in the Market

Canadian Solar Inc.

First Solar Inc.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd

Trina Solar Ltd.

SunPower Corporation

JA Solar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd

Suntech Power Holding Co. Ltd

Sharp Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global solar photovoltaic market segmentation focuses on Technology, Deployment, Grid, End-User, and Region.

By Technology Outlook

Monocrystalline Silicon

Polycrystalline Silicon

Thin Film

Others

By Deployment Outlook

Ground-Mounted

Rooftop Solar

By Grid Type Outlook

On-Grid

Off-Grid

By End User Outlook

Residential

Commercial and Industrial (C&I)

Utility

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

