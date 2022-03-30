Vacuum Cleaner Market 2022 Industry Outlook, Classification, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast to 2030

The global vacuum cleaner market size was US$ 5,419.4 million in 2021. The global vacuum cleaner market is forecast to grow to US$ 7,110.6 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
The growing urban population and rising awareness related to the efficiency of vacuum cleaners are forecast to fuel the growth of the global vacuum cleaner market.
Increasing awareness related to cleanliness and hygiene will surge the growth of the global vacuum cleaner market. In addition, rising demand for garage & storage management systems will contribute to the market growth.
The benefits of vacuum cleaners, such as cost efficiency, product safety, and high accessibility to the corners & smaller areas, will escalate the market growth.
A growing working population and increasing purchasing power will accelerate the growth of the global vacuum cleaner market. On the contrary, the high cost of vacuum cleaners may limit the growth of the market.
The growing adoption of automated technologies in households and trending smart homes will escalate the growth of the global vacuum cleaner market throughout the forecast period.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic hampered the growth of the global vacuum cleaner market. Due to the pandemic, industry players in the vacuum cleaner market witnessed several obstacles. The pandemic forced the governments to halt travel activities. It also hampered international trade, which ultimately created a shortage of raw materials and laborers. All of these factors have negatively impacted the global vacuum cleaner market.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific vacuum cleaner market is forecast to grow at the fastest growth rate. Emerging economies like China and India are adding new growth prospects to the global vacuum cleaner market. The growing adoption of automated technology in households will benefit the regional vacuum cleaner market. Rising disposable income and increasing awareness about indoor health and hygiene will escalate the growth of the global vacuum cleaner market. Furthermore, vacuum cleaners are forecast to witness progress in terms of sales due to their convenience of use. Thus, it will benefit the overall regional market.
Competitors in the Market
- Electrolux Group
- Panasonic Corporation
- Stanley Black & Decker
- Dyson Ltd.
- Haier Group
- Eureka Forbes Ltd
- LG Corporation
- Oreck Corporation
- Whirlpool
- Royal Philips Electronics
- InterVac Design Corp.
- Bissell
- VacuMaid
- Samsung
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global vacuum cleaner market segmentation focuses on Product, Length, Capacity, Function, Distribution Channel, End-User, and Region.
By Product Type Outlook
- Central Vacuum
- Garage Vacuum
By Length Outlook
- 0-30 ft
- 30-50 ft
- 50+ft
By Capacity Outlook
- Gallon
- – 2 Gallon
- – 5 Gallon
- 5+ Gallon
By Function Outlook
- With Blower
- Without Blower
By Distribution Channel Outlook
- Online
- Independent Retailers
- Dependent Retailers
- Offline
- Supermarket & Hypermarket
- Standalone Stores
- Resellers
- Independent Retailers
- Others
By End User Outlook
- Residential
- Commercial
- Corporate Offices
- Educational Sites
- Industrial
By Regional Outlook
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
