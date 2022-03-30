Europe Nanocellulose Market to See Massive Growth by 2030 

Europe nanocellulose market has reached $45.65 million in 2018, and is projected to grow at a double-digit CAGR over the forecast years.

Highlighted with 18 tables and 31 figures, this 82-page report “Nanocellulose Market by Type, Application and Country – Europe Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe nanocellulose market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2025. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery if necessary, so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

> Market Structure

> Growth Drivers

> Restraints and Challenges

> Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

> Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe nanocellulose market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Application, and Region.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Europe Nanocellulose Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Europe Nanocellulose Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Based on product type,

> Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC)

> Cellulose Nanocrystals (CNC)

> Bacterial Nanocellulose (BNC)

> Others

Based on application

> Rheology Modifier

> Composites & Packaging

> Pulp & Paper

> Electronics & Sensors

> Biomedical & Pharmaceuticals

> Others

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

> Japan

> China

> Australia

> India

> South Korea

> Rest of APAC

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of key national markets by Product Type and Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe nanocellulose market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

American Process Inc.

Ashai Kasei Chemicals Corporation

Borregaard Chemcell

Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co. Ltd.

Daicel Corporation

Daio Paper Corporation

Imerys

Innventia AB

Kruger Inc.

Stora Enso Ltd.

