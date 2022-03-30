AI robots Market  Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity

AI robots market to reach USD 48.91 billion by 2027. AI robots market is valued approximately USD 6.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 38.6 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

AI robots Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the AI robots Market , and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Evidence Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for AI robots Market .

Artificial intelligence robots are robots controlled by a computer to perform tasks which are usually done by humans. With technological advancement AI robots are now used in various restaurants, healthcare departments and others. Installing industrial robots in the production process has helped in performing monotonous task in more effective manner and it also helps in reducing the labor cost. So, implementation of artificial intelligence serves as a key driver for the market.

Another factor driving the Artificial Intelligence Robot market is increasing demand for robots that can socialize and perform tasks such as companionship, home security guard, taking care of patient. Major companies are focusing on developing a robot who can master all these tasks and expand their market and also hold their respective position in the market by introducing innovative changes in the robots. Hanson Robotics and CereProc cooperated on Sophia, an advanced AI project, in May 2020. Sophia is the first robot to sing a duet with a human on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, utilizing CereProc’s singing TTS technology.

Sophia now has an improved AI-based synthetic voice that can offer more dramatic and engaging performances in real time, as well as communicate comedy, tension, excitement, and the occasional cheeky comment, thanks to this joint AI initiative. NVIDIA will release the Jetson NanoTM 2GB Developer Kit in October 2020, which is intended for teaching and learning AI through hands-on projects in fields such as robotics and intelligent IoT. However, robots can be hacked which may lead to its misuse or data leaks. This is expected to be a challenge for the market. Also, increasing aging population worldwide boosting the demand for AI-based robots for elderly assistance is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global AI robots market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing demand for AI-integrated professional service robots for medical and underwater applications. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as growing adoption of deep learning and NLP technologies for retail and security applications would create lucrative growth prospects for the AI robots market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

SoftBank (Japan),

Hanson Robotics (China),

NVIDIA (US),

Intel (US),

Microsoft (US),

IBM (US),

Alphabet (US),

Harman International Industries (Samsung) (US),

Xilinx (US),

ABB (Switzerland),

FANUC (Japan),

KUKA (a subsidiary of Midea Group) (Germany),

Amazon (US),

Blue Frog Robotics (France)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Software

Hardware

By Robot Type:

Service Robots

Industrial Robots

By Technology:

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Context Awareness

Natural Language Processing

By Deployment mode:

Cloud

On-premises

By Application:

Military & Defence

Law Enforcement

Personal Assistance and Care giving

Security and Surveillance

Public Relations

Education and Entertainment

Research and Space exploration

Industrial

Agriculture

Healthcare Assistance

Stock Management

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global AI robots market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

