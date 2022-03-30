Hyper Automation Market – Global Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share and Demand Forecast 2030

Hyper Automation Market to reach USD 319.9 billion by 2027. Hyper Automation Market is valued approximately USD 175 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Hyper Automation Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Hyper Automation Market .

Hyper automation refers to automation of every process in an organization that can be automated. Organizations adopt hyper automation in order to streamline processes across their business with the help of artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation (RPA), and other technologies to run without human intervention. The market is mainly driven by growing artificial intelligence market and rising digitization. According to PwC’s Global Artificial Intelligence Study: Exploiting the AI Revolution -AI could contribute up to USD 15.7 trillion to the global economy in 2030, more than the current output of China and India combined. Among this, USD 6.6 trillion is likely to come from increased productivity and USD 9.1 trillion is likely to come from consumption-side effects Also, growing application of artificial intelligence in end use industries is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, unavailability of skilled professionals and high initial cost impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Hyper Automation Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to favorable government initiatives to encourage the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) across various industries. Also, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as significantly increasing investments in artificial intelligence would create lucrative growth prospects for the Hyper Automation market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Tata consultancy services Ltd

Automation anywhere Inc.

Wipro Ltd.

Allerin tech Pvt. Ltd.

OneGlobe LLC

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Infosys Ltd.

Catalytic Inc.

Solvexis Ltd.

Appian Corp

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Source offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology Type:

Biometrics

Context-Aware Computing

Natural Learning Generation

Chabot

Machine Learning

Robotic Process Automation

By Organizational Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

By End Use Industry:

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail

Education

Automotive

Healthcare & Life Science

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Hyper Automation Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

