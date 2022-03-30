Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Allies abandon Pakistani premier ahead of no-confidence vote

By Associated Press
2022/03/30 19:50
Supporters of opposition groups take part in anti-government rally in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, March 28, 2022. Pakistani opposition legislators la...

Supporters of opposition groups take part in anti-government rally in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, March 28, 2022. Pakistani opposition legislators la...

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Lawmakers appeared poised to push Prime Minister Imran Khan out of power in an upcoming no-confidence vote, after a small but key coalition partner abandoned him and joined the opposition on Wednesday.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement has only five seats, but their move puts the number of Khan's opponents in parliament at well over the 172 needed to oust him in the vote, to be held sometime next week.

It seemed likely to be the terminal blow to Khan, who already faces a revolt by a dozen lawmakers from his own Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party who've publicly pledged to vote against him.

Nasreen Jalil, a leader of the MQM party, announced the decision to reporters early Wednesday.

Khan, who came to power in 2018 by getting 176 votes of the 342-seat National Assembly, or lower house of parliament, was expected to address the nation Wednesday night.

Updated : 2022-03-30 21:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan has no current plans to suspend technology cooperation with Russia
Taiwan has no current plans to suspend technology cooperation with Russia
Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US
Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US
Multiple unrelated COVID cases across Taiwan 'warning sign': Chen
Multiple unrelated COVID cases across Taiwan 'warning sign': Chen
Love, fame, and money: Taiwan's first porn star reveals insights into industry
Love, fame, and money: Taiwan's first porn star reveals insights into industry
Taiwan to require e-bikes to be equipped with license plates in the 2nd half of this year at the earliest
Taiwan to require e-bikes to be equipped with license plates in the 2nd half of this year at the earliest
NT$1 million reward for former Pegatron VP missing in New Taipei wilderness
NT$1 million reward for former Pegatron VP missing in New Taipei wilderness
Third-dose COVID vaccination required for customers at ‘special entertainment facilities’ in Taiwan
Third-dose COVID vaccination required for customers at ‘special entertainment facilities’ in Taiwan