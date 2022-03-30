Paraguayan Minister of Industry and Commerce Luis Castiglioni visits Taiwan

Paraguay Minister of Industry and Commerce Luis Castiglioni meets with Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu. (MOFA photo) Paraguay Minister of Industry and Commerce Luis Castiglioni meets with Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu. (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The minister of industry and commerce of Taiwan’s only diplomatic ally in South America, Paraguay, arrived in Taipei Monday (March 28) for an official visit, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

Luis Castiglioni, a former vice president and foreign minister, met with Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) Tuesday (March 29), CNA reported. He said that since his first visit in 1991 he had seen the progress of their bilateral relationship with his own eyes.

Based on shared values, Paraguay will continue to advocate and defend Taiwan’s right to participate in international affairs, Castiglioni said. A MOFA news release said the two ministers had also exchanged views on diplomatic relations, the current state of bilateral trade, and the progress of cooperation projects.

Wu also thanked the government of Paraguay for its longstanding support, speaking out on behalf of Taiwan at international meetings such as the United Nations’ annual General Assembly and the World Health Assembly.