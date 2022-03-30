Taiwan food producer I-Mei moves into bioproducts after 88th anniversary

I-Mei Foods marks its 88th anniversary with CEO Luis Ko (second left) and Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (third left). (Taoyuan City Government photo) I-Mei Foods marks its 88th anniversary with CEO Luis Ko (second left) and Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (third left). (Taoyuan City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – I-Mei Foods Co. marked its 88th anniversary Wednesday (March 30) while heralding a major move into bioproducts in the near future.

The company followed its tradition of inviting people born in 1934, the same year as its founding, to celebrate its anniversary. A special guest at the ceremony was Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦), the China Times reported.

Expanding on the company’s vision of its future from now until its 100th anniversary, CEO Luis Ko (高志明) said October would see the completion of a “bioproducts and biomedical center” in Taoyuan City’s Longtan District. The project was announced in 2020 with a planned investment of NT$3 billion (US$104.88 million).

The center will include a unique freeze vacuum drying system which would help Taiwan farm produce to maintain its nutritiousness and create more added value for the sector. Once completed, the Longtan project will be the largest freeze vacuum drying factory in Asia.

Responding to government calls to reduce carbon emissions, Ko said I-Mei was setting targets of a 50% cut for 2030 and zero emissions by 2050. Solar panels have already been installed on the roofs of its factories, while a special system has been producing and conserving ice during electricity off-peak hours to use for air conditioning during the day, he said.

I-Mei Foods, one of Taiwan’s leading food brands, also owns the Taiwan News.