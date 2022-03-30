Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan food producer I-Mei moves into bioproducts after 88th anniversary

Largest freeze vacuum drying facility in Asia to open in October

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/30 20:30
I-Mei Foods marks its 88th anniversary with CEO Luis Ko (second left) and Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (third left). (Taoyuan City Government photo)

I-Mei Foods marks its 88th anniversary with CEO Luis Ko (second left) and Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (third left). (Taoyuan City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – I-Mei Foods Co. marked its 88th anniversary Wednesday (March 30) while heralding a major move into bioproducts in the near future.

The company followed its tradition of inviting people born in 1934, the same year as its founding, to celebrate its anniversary. A special guest at the ceremony was Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦), the China Times reported.

Expanding on the company’s vision of its future from now until its 100th anniversary, CEO Luis Ko (高志明) said October would see the completion of a “bioproducts and biomedical center” in Taoyuan City’s Longtan District. The project was announced in 2020 with a planned investment of NT$3 billion (US$104.88 million).

The center will include a unique freeze vacuum drying system which would help Taiwan farm produce to maintain its nutritiousness and create more added value for the sector. Once completed, the Longtan project will be the largest freeze vacuum drying factory in Asia.

Responding to government calls to reduce carbon emissions, Ko said I-Mei was setting targets of a 50% cut for 2030 and zero emissions by 2050. Solar panels have already been installed on the roofs of its factories, while a special system has been producing and conserving ice during electricity off-peak hours to use for air conditioning during the day, he said.

I-Mei Foods, one of Taiwan’s leading food brands, also owns the Taiwan News.
I-Mei Foods Co.
Luis Ko
Taoyuan City
bioproducts
biomedicine
freeze vacuum drying
carbon emissions

RELATED ARTICLES

Harvard, Yale experts analyze net-zero trends at ESG Sustainable Taiwan Summit
Harvard, Yale experts analyze net-zero trends at ESG Sustainable Taiwan Summit
2022/03/22 11:18
COVID cluster at logistics firm causes delivery delays for FamilyMarts in Taiwan
COVID cluster at logistics firm causes delivery delays for FamilyMarts in Taiwan
2022/02/03 17:49
Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
2022/02/02 16:04
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
2022/01/22 14:11
Runaway Shiba Inu shown 'grinning' when reunited with owner in northern Taiwan
Runaway Shiba Inu shown 'grinning' when reunited with owner in northern Taiwan
2022/01/20 11:40

Updated : 2022-03-30 21:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan has no current plans to suspend technology cooperation with Russia
Taiwan has no current plans to suspend technology cooperation with Russia
Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US
Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US
Multiple unrelated COVID cases across Taiwan 'warning sign': Chen
Multiple unrelated COVID cases across Taiwan 'warning sign': Chen
Love, fame, and money: Taiwan's first porn star reveals insights into industry
Love, fame, and money: Taiwan's first porn star reveals insights into industry
Taiwan to require e-bikes to be equipped with license plates in the 2nd half of this year at the earliest
Taiwan to require e-bikes to be equipped with license plates in the 2nd half of this year at the earliest
NT$1 million reward for former Pegatron VP missing in New Taipei wilderness
NT$1 million reward for former Pegatron VP missing in New Taipei wilderness
Third-dose COVID vaccination required for customers at ‘special entertainment facilities’ in Taiwan
Third-dose COVID vaccination required for customers at ‘special entertainment facilities’ in Taiwan