Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

NBA player Enes Kanter urges int'l community not to allow Taiwan to be the next Ukraine, plans visit

The former Boston Celtics player has on several occasions in the past year voiced his support for Taiwan

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/30 19:49
Enes Kanter. (Twitter, Enes Kanter photo)

Enes Kanter. (Twitter, Enes Kanter photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom said during an interview with Voice of America (VOA) on Tuesday (March 29) that he planned to visit Taiwan this summer and hold a large-scale basketball camp, to which President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will be invited to attend.

The basketball player, who has devoted much of his attention to human rights issues, urged the international community to do their best to not make Taiwan become the next Ukraine. He said that Taiwan belongs to the Taiwanese people, and no force can take the country away from them, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

The former Boston Celtics player has on several occasions in the past year voiced his support for Taiwan.

During the VOA interview at Capital Hill, Kanter said he planned to visit Taiwan this summer and stay for at least a week, per RTI.

He said he would hold a large-scale basketball camp during his visit. Speaking of President Tsai, he said that she is his idol and heroine and that he looks forward to sitting down with her and seeing what he can do for the people there.

Kanter also mentioned that basketball is a hugely popular sport in Taiwan and that all his friends had told him how beautiful the country is, how passionate and hospitable the people are, and how delicious the food is. He added that he had been studying Taiwanese history in the past four or five months.

When asked about the specific timing of his planned visit, he said the exact time had not been finalized as it was still being negotiated.

The 29-year-old NBA player said he did not regret his decision to voice his support for human rights. More athletes should come forward to make their voices heard, he added, according to the report.

However, he lamented that too many colleagues and athletes in other sports are too afraid of losing their shoe endorsement deals to voice their opinions, per RTI.
Enes Kanter Freedom
NBA
VOA

RELATED ARTICLES

NBA player, China critic Enes Kanter nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
NBA player, China critic Enes Kanter nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
2022/02/17 18:24
Former NBA player to join Taiwan pro basketball team Kaohsiung Steelers
Former NBA player to join Taiwan pro basketball team Kaohsiung Steelers
2022/02/09 19:10
Warriors’ Stephen Curry breaks the NBA career 3-point record
Warriors’ Stephen Curry breaks the NBA career 3-point record
2021/12/15 09:28
Enes Kanter Freedom calls on Jeremy Lin to stand with Taiwan
Enes Kanter Freedom calls on Jeremy Lin to stand with Taiwan
2021/12/06 12:07
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA
2021/11/15 17:39

Updated : 2022-03-30 20:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan has no current plans to suspend technology cooperation with Russia
Taiwan has no current plans to suspend technology cooperation with Russia
Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US
Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US
Multiple unrelated COVID cases across Taiwan 'warning sign': Chen
Multiple unrelated COVID cases across Taiwan 'warning sign': Chen
Taiwan to require e-bikes to be equipped with license plates in the 2nd half of this year at the earliest
Taiwan to require e-bikes to be equipped with license plates in the 2nd half of this year at the earliest
Love, fame, and money: Taiwan's first porn star reveals insights into industry
Love, fame, and money: Taiwan's first porn star reveals insights into industry
NT$1 million reward for former Pegatron VP missing in New Taipei wilderness
NT$1 million reward for former Pegatron VP missing in New Taipei wilderness
Third-dose COVID vaccination required for customers at ‘special entertainment facilities’ in Taiwan
Third-dose COVID vaccination required for customers at ‘special entertainment facilities’ in Taiwan