Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Portugal's new govt sees EU aid as firing up economic growth

By BARRY HATTON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/30 18:52
FILE - Portuguese Prime Minister and Socialist Party Secretary General Antonio Costa pauses during a speech in Lisbon, on Jan. 31, 2022. Members of Po...

FILE - Portuguese Prime Minister and Socialist Party Secretary General Antonio Costa pauses during a speech in Lisbon, on Jan. 31, 2022. Members of Po...

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Members of Portugal’s center-left Socialist Party are set to be sworn into office Wednesday for the party's third straight term in government as the country prepares to start spending some 45 billion euros ($50 billion) in European Union aid to help fire up one of the bloc’s weakest economies.

The Socialists captured 120 seats in the 230-seat parliament in a landslide January election, opening a path for far-reaching reforms long postponed by political quarreling. The main opposition center-right Social Democratic Party has 77 seats.

Prime Minister António Costa, the Socialist Party leader who has led the country since 2015, promised an economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic but now faces headwinds stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Portugal, a country of around 10.3 million people, has for more than two decades been marked by low growth, low productivity and low salaries.

New challenges include a steep rise in the cost of living, including higher electricity and gas prices for households and businesses, in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Consumer confidence posted its second sharpest drop on record in March, the national statistics agency reported Wednesday. It also said that rental prices for accommodation jumped by more than 8% at the end of last year.

Despite the promise of more public spending, the incoming finance minister, Fernando Medina, said that keeping a firm lid on the national debt is a “fundamental priority” for the new government, adding that the country’s international credibility depended on it.

However, due to delays in holding the general election and vote-counting, the new parliament sworn in Tuesday is unlikely to pass the 2022 state budget before the end of June due to bureaucratic procedures.

The EU aid expected in coming years includes 15.3 billion euros ($17 billion) in immediate pandemic-recovery aid and almost 30 billion euros ($33.4 billion) as part of EU subsidies through 2027.

Updated : 2022-03-30 19:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan has no current plans to suspend technology cooperation with Russia
Taiwan has no current plans to suspend technology cooperation with Russia
Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US
Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US
Multiple unrelated COVID cases across Taiwan 'warning sign': Chen
Multiple unrelated COVID cases across Taiwan 'warning sign': Chen
Taiwan to require e-bikes to be equipped with license plates in the 2nd half of this year at the earliest
Taiwan to require e-bikes to be equipped with license plates in the 2nd half of this year at the earliest
Love, fame, and money: Taiwan's first porn star reveals insights into industry
Love, fame, and money: Taiwan's first porn star reveals insights into industry
NT$1 million reward for former Pegatron VP missing in New Taipei wilderness
NT$1 million reward for former Pegatron VP missing in New Taipei wilderness
Third-dose COVID vaccination required for customers at ‘special entertainment facilities’ in Taiwan
Third-dose COVID vaccination required for customers at ‘special entertainment facilities’ in Taiwan