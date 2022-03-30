Alexa
Taiwan National Performing Arts Center chooses businessman Henry Kao as chairman

Ministry of Culture hopes for more resources from the business world to support the performing arts

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/30 17:53
I-Mei Foods Chairman Henry Kao (right) is the next chairman of the National Performing Arts Center. 

I-Mei Foods Chairman Henry Kao (right) is the next chairman of the National Performing Arts Center.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Culture announced Wednesday (March 30) that I-Mei Foods Co. Chairman Henry Kao (高志尚) had been elected as chairman of the National Performing Arts Center.

The center includes the National Theater and Concert Hall in front of the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei City, the National Taichung Theater, the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts, better known as Weiwuying, and the National Symphony Orchestra.

According to regulations, the new board and its chairman will serve a four-year term, from April 2, 2022, until April 1, 2026, CNA reported. Kao had not only been a board member for the past four years, but also possessed a deep understanding of the international music scene and had proven he understood how to build a strong brand, said Culture Minister Lee Yung-te (李永得).

He expressed the hope that Kao would be able to attract even more resources from the business world to help foster the development of the performing arts in Taiwan and to support their revival following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company Kao leads, I-Mei Foods, marked its 88th anniversary in March as one of Taiwan’s leading food brands, and also owns the Taiwan News.

Disclosure: I-Mei Foods is the parent company of Taiwan News
Updated : 2022-03-30 18:25 GMT+08:00

