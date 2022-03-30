Alexa
Injured Marsh ruled out of limited-overs series in Pakistan

By Associated Press
2022/03/30 15:33
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Allrounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of Australia's remaining limited-overs cricket matches in Pakistan because of a hip injury.

Marsh will join Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League to continue his recovery from the low-grade hip flexor injury he sustained during practice ahead of ODI series in Lahore.

“Being able to focus on my recovery without the travel and isolation break is the best approach,” Marsh said in a statement Wednesday, the morning after Australia’s under-strength squad beat Pakistan by 88 runs to open a three-game ODI series.

The injury had put Marsh’s participation in the IPL in doubt for the third straight year. He missed the lucrative domestic Twenty20 league in 2021 due to bubble fatigue and sustained an ankle injury early in the 2020 season.

Marsh had been scheduled to miss Delhi’s first three IPL games because of his commitments with the Australian team's Pakistan tour, which ends on April 5.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-30 17:30 GMT+08:00

