South Taiwan base not affected by COVID case: Navy

A Navy officer posted in Zuoying tested positive for COVID before returning from leave in Keelung. A Navy officer posted in Zuoying tested positive for COVID before returning from leave in Keelung. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The case of an officer at the country’s largest naval base in Kaohsiung City who was infected with COVID-19 after a trip to Keelung will not affect Navy operations, reports said Wednesday (March 30).

Though the officer usually served with the 168th fleet based in the Yilan County port of Suao, the unit had recently been participating in drills centered on the Zuoying Navy Base in Kaohsiung City, UDN reported.

The officer recently asked for leave and used his time off to travel to Keelung City, a city affected by a recent COVID cluster.

Before returning to base by high speed rail on Monday (March 28) evening, he told officers he felt ill and sought medical care. He is now receiving treatment in isolation at the Zuoying branch of the Kaohsiung Armed Forces General Hospital, so the operations of the base will not be affected, UDN reported.

According to cable station TVBS, one other officer who had been in contact with him tested negative for COVID.