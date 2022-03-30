Bromine Derivatives Market Mainly Focused on Dominant Players ICL-Group, Albemarle Corporation, Chemtura Corporation

Global Bromine Derivatives Market Report Insights:

Top Key Players of Bromine Derivatives Industry:

ICL-Group

Albemarle Corporation

Chemtura Corporation

Tata Chemicals

Honeywell International Inc.

Jordan Bromine Company

Israel Chemicals

Gulf Resources

Tetra Technologies Inc.

Hindustan Salts Ltd.

Key Segment Covered in the Bromine Derivatives Market Report:

Global Bromine Derivatives Market Segmentation:

Global bromine derivatives market segmentation by derivatives

Sodium Bromide

Calcium Bromide

Zinc Bromide

Global bromine derivatives market segmentation by end user:

Chemical Industry

Oil and Gas Industry

Construction Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Electronics Industry

Key Geographical Regions For Bromine Derivatives Market:

Region 1: North America( US, Canada)

Region 2: Europe( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Region 3: Asia Pacific( China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Region 4: Latin America( Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Region 5: Middle East & Africa ( GCC, South Africa, Israel, Rest of MEA)

Forecast Period: 2023-2031

Actual Year: 2022

Historical Data Available for: 2015-2021

