Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

15 schools across Taiwan announce closures due to COVID

School closures, class cancellations announced in 7 counties, cities due to COVID infections

  392
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/30 16:06
15 schools across Taiwan announce closures due to COVID

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With new COVID cases being reported in multiple locations across Taiwan and many teachers and students reportedly infected, 14 schools have announced either the closure of the whole campus or the suspension of specific classes.

Taipei City

  • Shih Hsin University - closed until April 6, courses for classmates of confirmed case to be taught online until April 8.
  • Affiliated Experimental Elementary School of the University of Taipei - closed until April 8.
  • Daojiang Senior High School of Nursing and Home Economics - classes suspended for over 30 students.
  • Taipei Municipal Xing'an Elementary School - classes suspended for 26 students and four teachers.
  • Dongmen Elementary School - closed until April 3.

Yilan County

  • Luodong Junior High School - closed for 10 days starting March 31.

Keelung City

  • Nan Rong Junior High School - closed on March 30, to reopen on March 31. Class tied to confirmed case suspended from March 10 to April 8 and will resume on April 11.
  • National Taiwan Ocean University - campus closed, will switch to online learning from March 29 to April 10.
  • Er Xin High School - closed until April 5.

Hsinchu City

  • Guan Dong Elementary School - closed until April 10.

Hsinchu County

  • National Hsinchu Special School - closed for one day, classes suspended for 10 days for 59 elementary and high school students.

Taoyuan City

  • Dongshi Elementary School - closed until April 1, classes suspended for classmates of confirmed case until April 4.
  • Chungyuan Christian University - classes suspended for classmates of confirmed case until April 4.
  • Fudan High School - classes suspended for classmates of confirmed case until April 4.

Kaohsiung City

  • Shu-Te University - closed until April 1.
school closure
school closures
cancellations
class suspension
Covid cases
Covid outbreak

RELATED ARTICLES

Multiple unrelated COVID cases across Taiwan 'warning sign': Chen
Multiple unrelated COVID cases across Taiwan 'warning sign': Chen
2022/03/29 17:40
Taiwan reports 33 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 33 local COVID cases
2022/03/29 14:12
COVID cluster of 8 reported in New Taipei apartment building
COVID cluster of 8 reported in New Taipei apartment building
2022/03/29 13:33
Taiwan reports 34 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 34 local COVID cases
2022/03/28 14:25
COVID cluster in northern Taiwan's Datan Power Plant rises to 56
COVID cluster in northern Taiwan's Datan Power Plant rises to 56
2022/03/28 10:50

Updated : 2022-03-30 16:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Taiwan has no current plans to suspend technology cooperation with Russia
Taiwan has no current plans to suspend technology cooperation with Russia
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US
Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US
Multiple unrelated COVID cases across Taiwan 'warning sign': Chen
Multiple unrelated COVID cases across Taiwan 'warning sign': Chen
Taiwan to require e-bikes to be equipped with license plates in the 2nd half of this year at the earliest
Taiwan to require e-bikes to be equipped with license plates in the 2nd half of this year at the earliest
NT$1 million reward for former Pegatron VP missing in New Taipei wilderness
NT$1 million reward for former Pegatron VP missing in New Taipei wilderness
Third-dose COVID vaccination required for customers at ‘special entertainment facilities’ in Taiwan
Third-dose COVID vaccination required for customers at ‘special entertainment facilities’ in Taiwan
Birthday turns deadly for teen pressured to jump into river in New Taipei
Birthday turns deadly for teen pressured to jump into river in New Taipei