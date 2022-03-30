15 schools across Taiwan announce closures due to COVID

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With new COVID cases being reported in multiple locations across Taiwan and many teachers and students reportedly infected, 14 schools have announced either the closure of the whole campus or the suspension of specific classes.

Taipei City

Shih Hsin University - closed until April 6, courses for classmates of confirmed case to be taught online until April 8.

Affiliated Experimental Elementary School of the University of Taipei - closed until April 8.

Daojiang Senior High School of Nursing and Home Economics - classes suspended for over 30 students.

Taipei Municipal Xing'an Elementary School - classes suspended for 26 students and four teachers.

Dongmen Elementary School - closed until April 3.

Yilan County

Luodong Junior High School - closed for 10 days starting March 31.

Keelung City

Nan Rong Junior High School - closed on March 30, to reopen on March 31. Class tied to confirmed case suspended from March 10 to April 8 and will resume on April 11.

National Taiwan Ocean University - campus closed, will switch to online learning from March 29 to April 10.

Er Xin High School - closed until April 5.

Hsinchu City

Guan Dong Elementary School - closed until April 10.

Hsinchu County

National Hsinchu Special School - closed for one day, classes suspended for 10 days for 59 elementary and high school students.

Taoyuan City

Dongshi Elementary School - closed until April 1, classes suspended for classmates of confirmed case until April 4.

Chungyuan Christian University - classes suspended for classmates of confirmed case until April 4.

Fudan High School - classes suspended for classmates of confirmed case until April 4.

Kaohsiung City