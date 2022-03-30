Taiwan learning from Ukraine war to defend against China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused Taiwan to take a serious look at how it will defend itself in the event of a Chinese attack on the country.

Taiwan has already begun to upgrade its defensive capabilities in response to increased military aggression and posturing from Beijing in recent years. However, the war in Ukraine has created new discussions over weapons, military tactics, and possibly even extending military conscription, according to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

One possible change being discussed is extending the four-month military service required for men, even though conscription is less popular amongst younger Taiwanese. With new polls showing upwards of 70% of Taiwanese adults now in favor of a lengthened service, a spokesperson for President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said last week the Ministry of National Defense is debating whether or not to extend the requirement, per the report.

Taiwan’s defense minister, Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正), last week told lawmakers a task force is looking at the possibility of extending mandatory service up to one year, and that a decision will be made this year, The WSJ said. “If a war broke out in Taiwan, the four-month military training we currently have is not enough,” The WSJ cited Chiu as saying.

Lawmakers and political talk shows have recently been debating what types of guerrilla tactics and weapons used by Ukraine are most effective for smaller militaries facing oversized threats.

Taiwanese military leaders have traditionally preferred to invest in larger weapons like fighter jets, tanks, and ships, which the U.S. enjoys selling to Taiwan due to the extremely high cost of said arms. However, some Washington-based analysts say these weapons could quickly be taken out by the Chinese in the event of an invasion, according to The WSJ.

Politicians and defense experts have suggested stockpiling attack drones after they were shown to slow Russia’s advance on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, the report said. The legislature’s defense committee also approved a motion this month to propose more anti-aircraft training, possibly including Javelin anti-tank missiles and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.

The war in Ukraine has also highlighted the importance of stockpiling enough weapons, something that Taiwan needs to seriously consider as resupplying the country would be much more difficult due to the fact that it is an island in the event of a Chinese invasion.

The National Chung-shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCIST), the military’s research and development arm, said it plans to more than double annual missile production, including long-range Hsiung Sheng cruise missiles and supersonic Hsiung Feng III missiles, according to The WSJ. Taiwanese-made drones that self-destruct when they strike military targets are also expected to go into production this year, the NCIST said.

While a Chinese invasion of Taiwan is not imminent, Beijing has vowed to bring the country under its control and by force if necessary. One lesson learned from the Ukraine war is that that could be easier said than done.