Taiwan, Somaliland to cooperate on health information management system project

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and Somaliland have agreed to cooperate on a new health information management system to digitize the East African nation’s patient and hospital records.

The Health Information Management Efficiency Enhancement Project is a joint initiative between the Somaliland Ministry of Health Development, Taiwan ICDF, and Kaohsiung Medical University Chung-Ho Memorial Hospital, the Somaliland Chronicle reported. The system will initially be implemented at a few healthcare facilities.

At the recent signing ceremony, Taiwan representative to Somaliland Allen Lou (羅震華) said, “Taiwan believes that weapons cannot increase human welfare, but health does.”

“Taiwan will continue to safeguard the universal health values and to honor our commitments on health cooperation to benefit the people.” he said.

Somaliland Deputy Minister of Health Development, Liban Yusuf Osman, who also spoke at the ceremony, said, “The Somaliland government is committed to improving the national medical level. Under this project, bilateral health cooperation will be more comprehensive and productive.”

This is the second healthcare-related project and just one of many projects that the two countries are working on together since the mutual establishment of representative offices in each other’s capitals, per the Somaliland Chronicle. Taiwan and Somaliland previously launched the Maternal and Infant Health Care Improvement Project.