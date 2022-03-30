Taiwan reports 56 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 56 local COVID cases on Wednesday (March 30).

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 107 imported cases. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 853.

Local cases

The 56 local cases reported that day include 36 males and 20 females ranging in age from under five to their 80s.

Imported cases

The 107 imported cases include 51 males and 56 females ranging in age from under five to their 70s. Of these, 53 tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 54 tested positive during quarantine.

They arrived between Jan. 26 and March 29 from Vietnam (20 cases), Indonesia, the U.S., Hong Kong, Thailand, Myanmar, Australia, South Korea, the Philippines, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Singapore, Cambodia, Japan, France, Switzerland, Canada, Russia, and India. The country of origin of 45 cases is still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 6,966,983 COVID tests, with 6,943,537 coming back negative. Of the 23,155 confirmed cases, 7,319 were imported, 15,782 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one is unresolved.

A total of 135 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation.