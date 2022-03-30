A. Lange & Söhne at Watches and Wonders 2022

GLASHÜTTE, GERMANY - Newsaktuell - 30 March 2022 - Devotion to the highest standards connects people who call a watch from A. Lange & Söhne their own with those who create them. This is also evident in the four novelties that the Saxon manufactory will present to the public from 30 March to 5 April 2022 at the Geneva Watches and Wonders watch fair, on the Lange Experience Hub as its own platform, and at customer events worldwide.





A. Lange & Söhne novelties to be presented at the trade fair, from left to right: RICHARD LANGE MINUTE REPEATER, ODYSSEUS and GRAND LANGE 1 with two case variations. credit: Lange Uhren GmbH





The RICHARD LANGE watch family is enriched with a timepiece featuring one of the most elaborate sound functions – a minute repeater, classically executed but contemporarily evolved. With its white, three-part enamel dial, the 50-watch limited edition of the RICHARD LANGE MINUTE REPEATER in platinum is delightfully appealing, not only acoustically but also visually.With the titanium ODYSSEUS, A. Lange & Söhne presents a casually elegant timepiece for high-end technical and aesthetic expectations. The new ice-blue colour and an exclusive surface structure adorn the dial of the brand's first titanium watch, which is limited to 250 pieces.The new GRAND LANGE 1 perfectly reflects the ambition to further develop a watch family that has been the face of the brand for more than 25 years and has set new standards in precision watchmaking. The new model's height has been reduced to 8.2 millimetres, giving the timepiece, which is available in white or pink gold, an even better fit on the wrist.All these novelties may seem different at first glance, but they do have one thing in common: they are all in line with the ambition of the Saxon manufactory to create new, inspiring masterpieces of watchmaking artistry time and again.#A.Lange&Söhne

