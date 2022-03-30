Former Pegatron VP found dead in Taiwan mountains

A rescue team looking for ex-Pegatron VP Tsai Chin-kuo in the mountains of Sanxia Sunday (March 27). A rescue team looking for ex-Pegatron VP Tsai Chin-kuo in the mountains of Sanxia Sunday (March 27). (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A search team found the body of former Pegatron Corporation Vice President Tsai Chin-kuo (蔡進國) in the mountains of New Taipei City four days after he was last seen alive, reports said Wednesday (March 30).

Tsai, 64, went hiking in the Sanxia District’s Manyueyuan National Forest Recreation Area on Saturday (March 26). After he failed to return home, his family alerted the police the following day and offered a reward of NT$1 million (US$35,000) for anyone finding him.

The Tucheng Fire Brigade reported that at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, it had found the body of the former tech executive and was carrying it out of the mountains, CNA reported. There were no details yet as to how Tsai had met his death.

After he went missing, his car was found still parked near the Manyueyuan forest. Tsai was reportedly an experienced hiker on his second mountaineering venture in March.