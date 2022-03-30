Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Former Pegatron VP found dead in Taiwan mountains

Tsai Chin-kuo failed to return from hike in Sanxia last Saturday

  110
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/30 13:57
A rescue team looking for ex-Pegatron VP Tsai Chin-kuo in the mountains of Sanxia Sunday (March 27). 

A rescue team looking for ex-Pegatron VP Tsai Chin-kuo in the mountains of Sanxia Sunday (March 27).  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A search team found the body of former Pegatron Corporation Vice President Tsai Chin-kuo (蔡進國) in the mountains of New Taipei City four days after he was last seen alive, reports said Wednesday (March 30).

Tsai, 64, went hiking in the Sanxia District’s Manyueyuan National Forest Recreation Area on Saturday (March 26). After he failed to return home, his family alerted the police the following day and offered a reward of NT$1 million (US$35,000) for anyone finding him.

The Tucheng Fire Brigade reported that at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, it had found the body of the former tech executive and was carrying it out of the mountains, CNA reported. There were no details yet as to how Tsai had met his death.

After he went missing, his car was found still parked near the Manyueyuan forest. Tsai was reportedly an experienced hiker on his second mountaineering venture in March.
hiking
hiking accident
mountaineering
mountaineering accidents
Sanxia
Manyueyuan
Pegatron

RELATED ARTICLES

NT$1 million reward for former Pegatron VP missing in New Taipei wilderness
NT$1 million reward for former Pegatron VP missing in New Taipei wilderness
2022/03/28 12:00
Taiwanese companies look to benefit in transition toward electric vehicles
Taiwanese companies look to benefit in transition toward electric vehicles
2022/02/08 16:04
Elderly hiker goes missing on south Taiwan mountain
Elderly hiker goes missing on south Taiwan mountain
2022/01/02 09:50
Taiwanese climber found dead in mountains 12 days after disappearance
Taiwanese climber found dead in mountains 12 days after disappearance
2021/12/24 16:19
Luxshare building massive iPhone plant in China to compete with Taiwan’s Foxconn
Luxshare building massive iPhone plant in China to compete with Taiwan’s Foxconn
2021/12/23 14:52

Updated : 2022-03-30 14:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Taiwan has no current plans to suspend technology cooperation with Russia
Taiwan has no current plans to suspend technology cooperation with Russia
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US
Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US
Taiwan to require e-bikes to be equipped with license plates in the 2nd half of this year at the earliest
Taiwan to require e-bikes to be equipped with license plates in the 2nd half of this year at the earliest
Multiple unrelated COVID cases across Taiwan 'warning sign': Chen
Multiple unrelated COVID cases across Taiwan 'warning sign': Chen
NT$1 million reward for former Pegatron VP missing in New Taipei wilderness
NT$1 million reward for former Pegatron VP missing in New Taipei wilderness
Third-dose COVID vaccination required for customers at ‘special entertainment facilities’ in Taiwan
Third-dose COVID vaccination required for customers at ‘special entertainment facilities’ in Taiwan
4th COVID vaccine dose in Taiwan? See what other countries doing: Chen
4th COVID vaccine dose in Taiwan? See what other countries doing: Chen