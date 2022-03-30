Global Specialty Films Market 2021 | Scope of Current and Future Industry 2030 | Akzo Nobel NV, Avery Dennison, Bemis Co., Inc.

Global specialty films market will reach $54.12 billion by 2030, growing by 5.4% annually over 2020-2030 owing to robust and high tensile packaging application, increasing demand for the product in various industry verticals, and the development of technologically advanced materials.

Highlighted with 80 tables and 78 figures, this 162-page report “Global Specialty Films Market 2020-2030 by Resin (Polyester, Nylon, Polyolefin, Fluoropolymer), Function (Barrier, Safety, Conduction), Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global specialty films market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Global specialty films market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Resin, Function, Industry Vertical, and Country.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Global Specialty Films Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Global Specialty Films Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Based on Resin

– Polyester

– Nylon

– Polyolefin

– Fluoropolymer

– Polyacrylamide

– Polyimide

– Other Resins

Based on Function

– Barrier

– Safety and Security

– Conduction and Insulation

– Microporous Function

– Decorative Function

– Other Functions

Based on Industry Vertical

– Packaging

– Transportation

– Construction

– Personal Care

– Electrical and Electronics

– Medical Industry

– Other Industry Verticals

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– Australia

– India

– Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Resin, Function, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years is also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Global specialty films market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players

3M

Akzo Nobel NV

Avery Dennison

Bemis Co., Inc.

Covestro AG

DuPont Teijin Films

Evonik Industries AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Inteplast Group

KANEKA Corporation

Kuraray America Inc.

SABIC

SKC

The Chemours Company

Toray Industries Inc.

UBE Industries Ltd.

