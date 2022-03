McCarron scores twice as Predators beat Senators 4-1

Ottawa Senators' Tim Stützle (18) tries to move the puck between Nashville Predators' Roman Josi (59) and goaltender Juuse Saros (74) in the first per... Ottawa Senators' Tim Stützle (18) tries to move the puck between Nashville Predators' Roman Josi (59) and goaltender Juuse Saros (74) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Ottawa Senators' Mathieu Joseph (21) falls as he chases the puck with Nashville Predators' Luke Kunin (11) in the first period of an NHL hockey game T... Ottawa Senators' Mathieu Joseph (21) falls as he chases the puck with Nashville Predators' Luke Kunin (11) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) reaches for the puck as Mattias Ekholm (14) and Ottawa Senators' Brady Tkachuk (7) watch in the first ... Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) reaches for the puck as Mattias Ekholm (14) and Ottawa Senators' Brady Tkachuk (7) watch in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nashville Predators' Roman Josi (59) and Ottawa Senators' Tim Stützle (18) battle for the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Marc... Nashville Predators' Roman Josi (59) and Ottawa Senators' Tim Stützle (18) battle for the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Ottawa Senators' Nikita Zaitsev (22) and Nashville Predators' Tanner Jeannot (84) chase the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, M... Ottawa Senators' Nikita Zaitsev (22) and Nashville Predators' Tanner Jeannot (84) chase the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nashville Predators' Mattias Ekholm (14) and Ottawa Senators' Tim Stützle (18) battle for the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday,... Nashville Predators' Mattias Ekholm (14) and Ottawa Senators' Tim Stützle (18) battle for the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nashville Predators' Tanner Jeannot (84) celebrates with Matt Benning (5), Mattias Ekholm (14) and Yakov Trenin (13) after Jeannot scored against the ... Nashville Predators' Tanner Jeannot (84) celebrates with Matt Benning (5), Mattias Ekholm (14) and Yakov Trenin (13) after Jeannot scored against the Ottawa Senators in the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nashville Predators' Tanner Jeannot (84) celebrates between Ottawa Senators' Drake Batherson (19) and Erik Brannstrom, right, after Jeannot scored in ... Nashville Predators' Tanner Jeannot (84) celebrates between Ottawa Senators' Drake Batherson (19) and Erik Brannstrom, right, after Jeannot scored in the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nashville Predators' Tanner Jeannot (84) scores a goal against Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) in the third period of an NHL hockey gam... Nashville Predators' Tanner Jeannot (84) scores a goal against Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) in the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael McCarron scored twice and Juuse Saros made 36 saves to lead the Nashville Predators over the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Tanner Jeannot and Matt Duchene also scored and Mattias Ekholm had three assists for Nashville, winners of two straight.

Brady Tkachuk scored and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves for Ottawa, which has lost four of five.

Ottawa struck first at 4:53 of the opening period on the power play.

With the Senators on a two-man advantage, Tim Stützle sent a pass from the right side to Tkachuk in the low slot, where he redirected the puck between Saros’ pads.

McCarron tied the game with 37.8 seconds remaining in the first with a short-handed goal.

Forsberg left his crease to play a puck below the goal line, but it stopped in the no-play zone next to the trapezoid, leaving Forsberg unable to touch it. McCarron grabbed the puck and wrapped it around the far post before Forsberg could get back in position.

Saros was sharp, particularly in the second. At 5:37, he made a kick save on Drake Batherson on a 2-on-0 break. Late in the period, he stopped a penalty shot by Connor Brown.

With 7.2 seconds left, Roman Josi impeded Brown from behind on short-handed breakaway, creating the penalty shot. Saros was able to get his blocker on Brown’s wrist shot.

McCarron scored his second of the game with 1:46 remaining in the second. From the left half wall, Ekholm sent a pass to McCarron just outside the crease, where he made a quick move before slipping the puck between Forsberg’s pads.

Jeannot scored his 22nd of the season midway through the third and Duchene added an empty-net goal late.

JOSI’S STREAK ENDS

Josi's career-best 13-game point streak ended. He was three games shy of tying the Nashville record set by J.P. Dumont during the 2007-08 season.

WELCOMING WATSON BACK

During a media timeout in the first period, the Predators played a tribute video for Senators forward Austin Watson, who played 306 regular-season games over the course of six seasons for he Predators. Nashville selected Watson in the first round (18th overall) of the 2010 draft. He played his first game back in Nashville on Tuesday since being traded to Ottawa in October 2020.

After the video, Watson skated off the Senators' bench and saluted the cheering Bridgestone Arena crowd as players from both teams tapped their sticks on the ice and boards.

REMEMBERING EUGENE MELNYK

The Senators wore EM stickers on their helmets in remembrance of team owner Eugene Melnyk, who died Monday. A moment of silence was observed before the singing of the national anthems.

UP NEXT

Predators: Visit the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.

Senators: Visit the Detroit Red Wings on Friday for the first half of a home-and-home set.

