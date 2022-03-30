4 more teens charged in killing outside Des Moines school

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police charged four more teenagers with murder Tuesday in the March 7 shooting death of a 15-year-old outside a Des Moines high school.

Police charged the teens about three weeks after arresting six other people in the death of Jose David Lopez and the shooting of two teenage girls who survived. Like those arrested earlier, the additional suspects were charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The shooting happened along the edge of the East High School campus, near downtown Des Moines.

Investigators made the latest arrests after reviewing surveillance videos and interviewing suspects and their acquaintances, police said. The investigation showed six guns were used and police recovered 42 shell casings from the shooting scene and the suspects' vehicles.

The additional people arrested were Gumaro Marquez-Jacobo, 18; Braulio Hernandez-Salas and Daniel Hernandez, both 17; and Kevin Isidro Martinez, 16.

All live in Des Moines.