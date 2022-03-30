Chinese professor who allegedly bullied Taiwanese student faces university investigation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A wave of criticism has spread across Italy after a video surfaced on Friday (March 25) showing Chen Zhen (陳蓁), a Chinese professor at the Polytechnic University of Milan, coercing a Taiwanese student into changing his city and country of origin on a paper from "Taipei, Taiwan" to "Taipei, China."

Upon hearing about the incident last Friday, the Taiwan representative office in Italy sent letters defending the rights of Taiwanese students to Polytechnic University of Milan President Ferruccio Resta, the dean of the university’s school of architecture, and Chen, CNA reported.

Senator Lucio Malan, president of the Italy-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group, retweeted the video, originally shared by Chinese-Australian artist Badiucao on Sunday (March 27). He said he would ask the relevant ministry to explain this incident of "re-education of Taiwan students by Chinese teachers."

Resta explained the same day that after the university had obtained the video, it immediately set up a disciplinary committee to conduct an internal investigation into whether Chen’s behavior complies with the university’s teaching ethics and code of conduct. The university will make a decision on the matter after the investigation.

Former Italian Foreign Minister Gianni Vernetti tweeted that Chen should be suspended for bullying students and spreading Chinese government propaganda.