Love, fame, and money: Taiwan's first porn star reveals insights into industry

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — “Taiwan’s first porn star” Wu Mon-mon (吳夢夢) has revealed her reasons for entering the industry on BBC News Chinese.

In a seven-minute video featuring the Taipei-based adult video actress released by BBC, she says that when she began shooting the films, it felt like she was doing something wrong. However, she could not help it, the 31-year-old says, and it has become a hobby.

With the government's amendment of the Obscene Publications Act, the pornography industry became legal in Taiwan but remains controversial. After Wu graduated from university, she was one of the first pioneers to take advantage of online streaming and set foot in the nation's budding adult video industry.

According to the interview, Wu’s parents got divorced when she was one year old, and she was raised by her grandparents after her father's business failed. Due to loneliness and trouble fitting in, the young lady shifted her focus online and sent nude photos to strangers upon request.

By interacting with people online, Wu says that for the first time, she felt loved and had a sense of achievement. Moreover, she became convinced it was her purpose after one netizen told her: “Your photos fulfilled me.”

According to the clip, Wu met her current boyfriend at a video shoot, and they have only performed in videos with each other since he became a part-time AV actor. Wu was previously in a long-term relationship with another man, but their marriage plans fell apart because his family despised her background and career.

“I will keep (working) to win achievement and love. However, marriage is unreachable for me; all I want is to take care of myself now,” says Wu.

She says that she does not discuss details about her career with her parents, but they respect her choice. “Compared to other porn actresses and their families, my parents can be considered the most supportive ones.”

Wu warned would-be porn stars not to enter the industry based on the pay alone, as it could turn out to be a life-long nightmare. “Even though you can make NT$100,000 (US$3,500) per day, the online images will follow you for the next 20 years, 30 years, or the rest of your life.”