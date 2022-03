Stamkos scores in OT, Lightning beat Hurricanes 4-3

Carolina Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis (24) celebrates with the bench after scoring against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL... Carolina Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis (24) celebrates with the bench after scoring against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) gets aroud Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) during the first period of an N... Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) gets aroud Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Nino Niederreiter (21) celebrates with center Jordan Staal (11) after scoring against the Tampa Bay Lightning during th... Carolina Hurricanes right wing Nino Niederreiter (21) celebrates with center Jordan Staal (11) after scoring against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) congrols the puck in front of Carolina Hurricanes left wing Teuvo Teravainen (86) during the fir... Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) congrols the puck in front of Carolina Hurricanes left wing Teuvo Teravainen (86) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brendan Smith (7) gets hooked by Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) during the first period of... Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brendan Smith (7) gets hooked by Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) makes a save on a shot by the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tues... Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) makes a save on a shot by the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored a power-play goal 52 seconds into overtime and had two regulation assists as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Stamkos got the winner from the slot off Nikita Kucherov's third assist of the game.

Alex Killorn, Victor Hedman and Brayden Point also scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 16 saves for the Lightning.

Carolina got goals from Nino Niederreiter, Seth Jarvis and Sebastian Aho, and Antti Raanta stopped 28 shots. The Hurricanes were coming off a 6-1 win over Washington on Monday night.

Tampa Bay rallied from its third one-goal deficit when Point scored on the rebound to make it 3-3 at 6:02 of the third as the Lightning picked up their second power-play goal on three chances against the Hurricanes' top-ranked penalty-kill unit.

The Lightning covered three of four man-advantage chances overall.

Raanta made a nifty glove save on Point 30 seconds after the center's goal. He also turned aside Corey Perry's backhander during a 2-on-1 with 3 minutes to go in the third.

Aho gave Carolina a 3-2 lead on his 30th goal, a waist-line deflection of Tony DeAngelo’s backhander with 3:13 left in the second. He has three 30-goal seasons over the last four years.

After Jarvis scored on a calf-high redirection of Teuvo Teravainen’s pass at 8:41 of the second, Hedman pulled the Lightning even at 2-all just over a minute later.

Hedman has a career-high 19 goals, including eight in his last 12 games.

Niederreiter opened the scoring on the Hurricanes’ first shot at 7:59 of the first.

Killorn tied it at 1 from the low left circle during a power play 52 seconds into the second.

Carolina went 0 for 2 on the power play.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Carolina center Jesperi Kotkaniemi didn’t play after getting hurt Monday night. Kotkaniemi could not put weight on his left leg after a penalized hit by Washington’s Lars Eller with 1.8 seconds left. Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Kotkaniemi will be re-examined Wednesday, but is hopeful he won’t miss an extended period.

THEN AND NOW

The Lightning returned home after playing 10 of 11 games on the road. They went 5-6 over the stretch, including a 5-5 record away from home. Tampa Bay started a run that has 11 of 13 games at home.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Host Montreal on Thursday night.

Lightning: Host Chicago on Friday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports