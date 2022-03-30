Alexa
Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

By MITCH STACY , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/03/30 09:53
New York Islanders forward Josh Bailey, right, scores past Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins during the first period of an NHL hockey game...
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jakob Voracek, right, controls the puck in front of New York Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri during the second period of...
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, left, controls the puck in front of New York Islanders forward Anthony Beauvillier during the fir...
New York Islanders forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau, right, reaches for the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke during the first...
New York Islanders forward Anthony Beauvillier, left, controls the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke during the second pe...
New York Islanders forward Anders Lee, left, works against Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov during the second period of an NHL hock...
New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock, left, works for the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jack Roslovic during the second period o...
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Justin Danforth, center, reaches between New York Islanders defenseman Zdeno Chara, left, and defenseman Noah Dobson dur...

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot.

Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its fourth straight. Oliver Bjorkstrand also scored and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 25 shots. The Blue Jackets played without coach Brad Larsen, who went into COVID-19 protocol earlier Tuesday, along with assistant Steve McCarthy.

Gavrikov put back a rebounded puck after Patrik Laine's rifle shot from the blue line at 7:20 of the opening period.

Sixteen seconds into a power play, Nelson beat Merzlikins from the far edge of the right circle to even the game. Bailey scored from the low slot off a feed from Jean-Gabriel Pageau to put the Islanders up 2-1 late in the first.

Anthony Beauvillier bounced one in the net off Merzlikins early in the second period, and Parise tapped in a pass from Noah Dobson to push New York's lead to 4-1.

Gavrikov got his second of the game with a backhand shot late in the second period, and Bjorkstrand got his career-high 24th goal 4 1/2 minutes into the third to make it 4-3. But the comeback fell short as Varlamov held off a 6-on-4 attack late.

UP NEXT

The teams move to UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, to complete the home-and-home series on Thursday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-30 11:25 GMT+08:00

