Man falls to his death from 20th floor of Taipei's Marriott Hotel

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A young man fell to his death from the top floor of a five-star hotel in Taipei on Tuesday (March 29) and an investigation is currently underway into the cause of the incident.

At 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening, a 26-year-old man surnamed Lin (林) fell from the 20th floor of the Marriott Hotel in Taipei City's Zhongshan District and died at the scene, reported ETtoday. Police immediately cordoned off the area to commence an investigation.

The 20th floor is reportedly where the rooftop restaurant INGE's Bar and Grill is located. Witnesses say that they last saw Lin walking on the outdoor deck before he fell.

Police are currently investigating if he was with any other people when the incident occurred.

Those considering suicide should immediately call the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center at 0800-788995 or Taiwan Lifeline International at 1995. Foreign residents can call the Community Services Center's emergency hotline at 0932-594-578, 24 hours a day.