Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Man falls to his death from 20th floor of Taipei's Marriott Hotel

Lin last seen alive on outdoor deck of INGE's Bar and Grill

  708
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/30 10:50
(Google Maps image)

(Google Maps image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A young man fell to his death from the top floor of a five-star hotel in Taipei on Tuesday (March 29) and an investigation is currently underway into the cause of the incident.

At 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening, a 26-year-old man surnamed Lin (林) fell from the 20th floor of the Marriott Hotel in Taipei City's Zhongshan District and died at the scene, reported ETtoday. Police immediately cordoned off the area to commence an investigation.

The 20th floor is reportedly where the rooftop restaurant INGE's Bar and Grill is located. Witnesses say that they last saw Lin walking on the outdoor deck before he fell.

Police are currently investigating if he was with any other people when the incident occurred.

Those considering suicide should immediately call the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center at 0800-788995 or Taiwan Lifeline International at 1995. Foreign residents can call the Community Services Center's emergency hotline at 0932-594-578, 24 hours a day.
fatal fall
fatal incident
suspected suicide
Marriott

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei's Sherwood Hotel to close Feb. 15
Taipei's Sherwood Hotel to close Feb. 15
2021/12/31 11:12
Taiwan hotelier says border reopening matter of great urgency
Taiwan hotelier says border reopening matter of great urgency
2021/10/24 22:06
Woman fatally struck by train in northeast Taiwan, rail traffic halted
Woman fatally struck by train in northeast Taiwan, rail traffic halted
2021/05/10 10:36
Taipei college student falls to his death
Taipei college student falls to his death
2020/09/15 11:25
2-year-old falls to his death through gap in central Taiwan bridge
2-year-old falls to his death through gap in central Taiwan bridge
2019/11/04 13:00

Updated : 2022-03-30 12:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Taiwan has no current plans to suspend technology cooperation with Russia
Taiwan has no current plans to suspend technology cooperation with Russia
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US
Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US
Taiwan to require e-bikes to be equipped with license plates in the 2nd half of this year at the earliest
Taiwan to require e-bikes to be equipped with license plates in the 2nd half of this year at the earliest
Multiple unrelated COVID cases across Taiwan 'warning sign': Chen
Multiple unrelated COVID cases across Taiwan 'warning sign': Chen
NT$1 million reward for former Pegatron VP missing in New Taipei wilderness
NT$1 million reward for former Pegatron VP missing in New Taipei wilderness
Third-dose COVID vaccination required for customers at ‘special entertainment facilities’ in Taiwan
Third-dose COVID vaccination required for customers at ‘special entertainment facilities’ in Taiwan
4th COVID vaccine dose in Taiwan? See what other countries doing: Chen
4th COVID vaccine dose in Taiwan? See what other countries doing: Chen