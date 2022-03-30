Alexa
National Endowment for Democracy meets with Taiwan legislative speaker

Damon Wilson says Taiwan demonstrates resilience, unity of democracy

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/30 10:21
National Endowment for Democracy Damon Wilson and Legislative Speaker You Si-kun. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —National Endowment for Democracy (NED) President Damon Wilson met with Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) where the two shared views and discussed plans for the 2022 World Movement for Democracy global meeting, which will be held in Taipei from Oct. 24-27.

Wilson, who arrived on March 27, is wrapping up a four-day visit to Taiwan where he met with government officials and civil society partners.

You said this is the first time a World Movement for Democracy meeting will be held in Taiwan and that around 400 people from 100 countries will attend, CNA reported. The meeting is organized by the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy and the NED.

The legislative speaker said the NED has long been helping global democracy advocates and groups to promote democratic values, assisting non-governmental organizations in more than 100 countries every year, and helping develop democratic projects.

You pointed out that Taiwan, which is now regarded by the international community as a model of democracy, has not had a smooth transition to democracy. He added that democracy is a common belief of all, and only by deepening democracy can a country continue to progress.

Wilson said that Taiwan's democracy has given people inspiration. Taiwan is not only a democratized country, but it also fully demonstrates the resilience and unity of democracy.
