Taiwan’s KKday eyes unlocked travel potential of Japan’s Izu peninsula

Taiwanese less familiar with Izu, home to hot springs and volcanic attractions

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/30 10:18
Omuroyama Volcano. (Izu Peninsula Geopark photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s e-travel services provider KKday has teamed up with Japan’s tourism authorities to promote travel to Izu peninsula, which is close to Mount Fuji and is known for its hot spring resorts.

The partnership, forged on Tuesday (March 29) through a videolink, comes as travel agencies from the two countries gear up for post-pandemic tourism. The Taiwanese e-commerce platform will design travel packages for Izu and offer marketing and talent training for local travel agencies via the collaboration, per CNA.

Ming Chen (陳明明), CEO of KKday, noted that Japan is top on the list of destinations Taiwanese people would like to visit after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. The pandemic has prompted the company to pivot to group travel on a smaller scale and a focus on outdoor activities, he reckoned.

Izu, part of the Shizuoka Prefecture, boasts a plethora of volcanic landscape and hot springs as well as culinary delights thanks to its abundant natural resources. In 2018, the Izu Peninsula Geopark was recognized by UNESCO, which said its “uninterrupted volcanic history over the past 20 million years is unmatched anywhere.”

Izu saw 41,600 arrivals from Taiwan in 2018, while Japan received about 2 million Taiwanese tourists annually prior to the COVID-19 crisis.

KKday makes its name by providing travelers with authentic local experiences and it has assisted 450 Japanese services providers with digital transformation, according to Chen. There are now over 6,000 Japanese tourist activities available on the website.

KKdays teams up with Japan’s tourism authorities to promote Izu peninsula. (CNA photo)
