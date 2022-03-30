Taiwan wins 1st place at Bakery World Cup

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A team of Taiwanese chefs took first place at the top international baking competition in Paris, France, and members of the audience sang Taiwan's national anthem with the bakers when the trophy was awarded.

From March 26-28, the 2022 Coupe du Monde de la Boulangerie (Bakery World Cup) took place in the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. On Tuesday (March 29), the team from Taiwan was awarded first place in the 11th edition of the biennial event that is often referred to as the World Cup of Baking.

A team from the Netherlands took second place, while the Norwegian team garnered third place. Other featured teams hailed from Costa Rica, Ivory Coast, Denmark, Egypt, France, Morocco, Senegal, and South Korea.

When the Taiwanese team was awarded first place, cheers and applause broke out at the scene. Team members embraced each other and participants and supporters could not help but be moved to tears.

After receiving the championship trophy, the organizers played Taiwan's national anthem and team members and supporters in the audience sang its lyrics together.

The Taiwan team was led by coach Wu Wu-hsien (吳武憲). The competitors included Justin Wu (武子靖) who tackled the "Baguette and Breads of the World" test, Lee Chung-wei (李忠威) who managed the "Sweet Viennese Pastries" test, and Hsu Shao-huan (徐紹桓) who was in charge of the "Artistic Piece" test.

After taking first place, Wu Wu-hsien told CNA that he was thrilled to "finally be able to enable Taiwan to stand on the international stage, bask in the glow of victory, and let the world know that Taiwanese baking is No. 1."



