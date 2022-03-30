Alexa
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/30 04:32
Wall Street built on its recent gains and closed higher Tuesday as talks on ending the war in Ukraine showed signs of progress.

Technology and communications stocks led the gains. Energy stocks were lagging behind again as oil prices sank.

Turkey’s foreign minister says Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have reached “a consensus and common understanding” on some issues and Russia said it is cutting back some operations.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to 4,631.60.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 338.30 points, or 1%, to 35,294.19.

The Nasdaq rose 264.73 points, or 1.8%, to 14,619.64.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 55.04 points, or 2.6%, to 2,133.10.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 88.54 points, or 1.9%.

The Dow is up 432.95 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 450.34 points, or 3.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 55.11 points, or 2.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 134.58 points, or 2.8%.

The Dow is down 1,044.11 points, or 2.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,025.33 points, or 6.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 112.22 points, or 5%.

Updated : 2022-03-30 06:15 GMT+08:00

