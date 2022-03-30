Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

LHC Group, Nielsen, rise; NeoGenomics, Conn's fall

By Associated Press
2022/03/30 04:19
LHC Group, Nielsen, rise; NeoGenomics, Conn's fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

LHC Group Inc., up $9.33 to $166.56.

UnitedHealth Group is buying the home health and hospice care company for about $5.4 billion.

FedEx Corp., up $8.52 to $238.57.

The package delivery company's founder, Fred Smith, is stepping down as CEO and will be replaced by Raj Subramaniam.

Nielsen Holdings Inc., up $4.51 to $26.72.

The marketing data company is being bought by a consortium of private equity companies led by Elliott and Brookfield Business Partners.

NeoGenomics Inc., down $5.30 to $12.49.

The operator of cancer-focused testing laboratories gave investors a disappointing financial update and said its CEO is resigning immediately.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., up $6.41 to $49.53.

The chain restaurant and arcade owner reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Conn’s Inc., down $1.45 to $18.96.

The retailer’s fourth-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street's forecasts.

Hess Corp., down 27 cents to $107.69.

Oil prices remain volatile, prompting sharp swings in energy stocks.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., up $1.39 to $33.35.

The investment banking and capital markets company beat analysts' fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts.

Updated : 2022-03-30 06:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Taiwan has no current plans to suspend technology cooperation with Russia
Taiwan has no current plans to suspend technology cooperation with Russia
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan to require e-bikes to be equipped with license plates in the 2nd half of this year at the earliest
Taiwan to require e-bikes to be equipped with license plates in the 2nd half of this year at the earliest
NT$1 million reward for former Pegatron VP missing in New Taipei wilderness
NT$1 million reward for former Pegatron VP missing in New Taipei wilderness
Third-dose COVID vaccination required for customers at ‘special entertainment facilities’ in Taiwan
Third-dose COVID vaccination required for customers at ‘special entertainment facilities’ in Taiwan
Multiple unrelated COVID cases across Taiwan 'warning sign': Chen
Multiple unrelated COVID cases across Taiwan 'warning sign': Chen
4th COVID vaccine dose in Taiwan? See what other countries doing: Chen
4th COVID vaccine dose in Taiwan? See what other countries doing: Chen
Taiwan reports 34 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 34 local COVID cases