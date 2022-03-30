Alexa
Champions Tour Statistics

By Associated Press
2022/03/30 03:01
Through March 28

Charles Schwab Cup Money List

1, Miguel Angel Jiménez, $699,829. 2, Retief Goosen, $500,130. 3, Bernhard Langer, $496,500. 4, Steven Alker, $310,961. 5, Stephen Ames, $279,586. 6, Tim Petrovic, $273,613. 7, Jerry Kelly, $231,875. 8, K.J. Choi, $226,336. 9, Ernie Els, $215,632. 10, David Toms, $214,800. 11, Lee Janzen, $191,925. 12, Scott Parel, $184,995. 13, Doug Barron, $169,692. 14, Woody Austin, $169,467. 15, Robert Karlsson, $154,362. 16, Vijay Singh, $135,170. 17, Rod Pampling, $134,488. 18, Rocco Mediate, $131,300. 19, Paul Broadhurst, $121,623. 20, Jim Furyk, $103,851. 21, Brian Gay, $95,000. 22, Kirk Triplett, $88,903. 23, Brett Quigley, $86,460. 24, Kevin Sutherland, $79,886. 25, Brandt Jobe, $73,718.

Scoring

1, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 67.83. 2, Bernhard Langer, 67.92. 3, Tim Petrovic, 68.56. 4, Retief Goosen, 68.75. 5, Steven Alker, 68.92. 6, David Toms, 69. 7 (tie), Ernie Els and Jerry Kelly, 69.08. 9, Robert Karlsson, 69.33. 10, Stephen Ames, 69.5.

Driving Distance

1 (tie), Scott Parel and Vijay Singh, 298.8. 3, John Daly, 295.8. 4, Brandt Jobe, 295.3. 5, Thongchai Jaidee, 295.2. 6, Retief Goosen, 294.8. 7, Scott McCarron, 294.5. 8, Rod Pampling, 291.8. 9, Brett Quigley, 291. 10, Darren Clarke, 290.8.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Jerry Kelly, 86.90%. 2, Paul Broadhurst, 85.12%. 3, Joe Durant, 84.52%. 4, Kevin Sutherland, 84.13%. 5 (tie), Ken Duke and David Toms, 83.33%. 7, Corey Pavin, 82.54%. 8, K.J. Choi, 81.55%. 9, Marco Dawson, 80.95%. 10, 4 tied with 80.36%.

Greens in Regulation Pct.

1, Steven Alker, 79.17%. 2, Kevin Sutherland, 77.16%. 3 (tie), Woody Austin, Joe Durant and Retief Goosen, 74.07%. 6 (tie), Jerry Kelly and Bernhard Langer, 73.61%. 8, Thongchai Jaidee, 72.84%. 9, Ernie Els, 72.69%. 10, Doug Barron, 72.22%.

Total Driving

1, Scott Parel, 15. 2, Steven Alker, 27. 3, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 29. 4, Rod Pampling, 32. 5, Kevin Sutherland, 33. 6 (tie), Joe Durant and Scott McCarron, 34. 8, David Toms, 39. 9, 2 tied with 43.

Putting Average

1, Tim Petrovic, 1.645. 2, Kirk Triplett, 1.667. 3, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 1.669. 4, Robert Karlsson, 1.678. 5, Rocco Mediate, 1.705. 6, Scott Verplank, 1.711. 7, Retief Goosen, 1.713. 8, Rod Pampling, 1.719. 9, Bernhard Langer, 1.723. 10, Paul Broadhurst, 1.73.

Birdie Average

1, Retief Goosen, 5.42. 2, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 5.17. 3 (tie), Bernhard Langer and Tim Petrovic, 5. 5, Ernie Els, 4.83. 6 (tie), Robert Karlsson and Wes Short, Jr., 4.67. 8 (tie), Steven Alker and Rod Pampling, 4.58. 10, Woody Austin, 4.56.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 43.2. 2, Brandt Jobe, 54. 3, Darren Clarke, 66. 4 (tie), Steven Alker, Cameron Beckman and Shane Bertsch, 72. 7 (tie), John Daly, Stephen Dodd and Robert Karlsson, 81. 10, 7 tied with 108.

Sand Save Percentage

1 (tie), Tom Gillis and Robert Karlsson, 81.82%. 3, Scott Dunlap, 75.00%. 4, Paul Broadhurst, 72.73%. 5, Scott Parel, 70.59%. 6, Ernie Els, 70.00%. 7, Jerry Kelly, 68.42%. 8, 3 tied with 66.67%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 77. 2, Steven Alker, 99. 3, Robert Karlsson, 123. 4 (tie), Paul Broadhurst and Bernhard Langer, 134. 6, Ernie Els, 141. 7, Rod Pampling, 147. 8, Retief Goosen, 152. 9, Tim Petrovic, 157. 10, David Toms, 160.

Updated : 2022-03-30 04:45 GMT+08:00

