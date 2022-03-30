Alexa
Cy Young Award winner Burnes to start Brewers' season opener

By Associated Press
2022/03/30 02:20
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cinc...

PHOENIX (AP) — Corbin Burnes’ Cy Young Award-winning performance last year has resulted in him getting the opening day assignment for the Milwaukee Brewers this season.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell announced Tuesday that Burnes would start the Brewers’ April 7 opener against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The Cubs haven’t yet named their starting pitcher for that game.

Burnes, 27, has been one of baseball’s best pitchers the last two seasons after struggling through a difficult 2019 campaign.

He went 1-5 with an 8.82 ERA in 2019 but followed that up by going 4-1 with a 2.11 ERA in the pandemic-delayed 2020 season. Last season, Burnes went 11-5 with an MLB-leading 2.43 ERA and struck out 234 while issuing only 34 walks in 167 innings.

This will be Burnes’ first opening day start. Brandon Woodruff started the Brewers’ season opener each of the last two years.

Updated : 2022-03-30 03:47 GMT+08:00

