AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/29 22:09
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 61 34 20 5 2 75 192 189
Providence 57 30 18 3 6 69 170 153
Charlotte 62 35 23 4 0 74 206 178
Hartford 59 29 23 5 2 65 176 180
Hershey 63 30 24 5 4 69 175 171
WB/Scranton 62 28 26 4 4 64 168 188
Bridgeport 62 27 25 6 4 64 183 187
Lehigh Valley 60 22 27 7 4 55 158 196
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 59 38 14 6 1 83 208 159
Laval 55 30 21 3 1 64 187 177
Toronto 57 30 23 3 1 64 190 188
Syracuse 61 30 23 6 2 68 185 192
Belleville 57 30 24 3 0 63 174 177
Rochester 62 30 24 5 3 68 207 230
Cleveland 61 23 26 8 4 58 169 208
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 60 39 11 5 5 88 201 151
Manitoba 58 33 19 4 2 72 179 164
Milwaukee 63 31 24 4 4 70 188 192
Rockford 56 28 23 4 1 61 167 174
Grand Rapids 62 27 27 6 2 62 169 193
Texas 59 24 24 6 5 59 183 197
Iowa 58 24 26 5 3 56 160 175
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 55 39 11 4 1 83 204 148
Ontario 56 35 14 4 3 77 218 175
Colorado 58 32 19 4 3 71 198 176
Bakersfield 55 28 17 5 5 66 179 161
Abbotsford 55 30 20 4 1 65 182 157
San Diego 55 26 26 2 1 55 169 172
Henderson 54 25 25 3 1 54 156 169
Tucson 55 20 30 4 1 45 148 214
San Jose 57 20 33 2 2 44 176 234

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Utica 7, Hartford 3

Colorado 4, San Jose 0

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Laval at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ontario at San Jose, 1 p.m.

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Toronto at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Belleville at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-03-30 00:11 GMT+08:00

