NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA m-Carolina 66 44 15 7 95 222 157 a-Florida 65 44 15 6 94 264 191 m-Pittsburgh 67 40 17 10 90 225 179 m-N.Y. Rangers 66 42 19 5 89 203 172 a-Tampa Bay 65 41 18 6 88 215 182 a-Toronto 65 41 19 5 87 239 197 Boston 65 41 19 5 87 200 174 Washington 68 37 21 10 84 225 197 Columbus 66 32 29 5 69 216 246 N.Y. Islanders 64 28 27 9 65 174 178 Detroit 66 26 32 8 60 189 253 Buffalo 67 24 33 10 58 184 237 Philadelphia 66 21 34 11 53 171 233 New Jersey 66 24 37 5 53 203 239 Ottawa 65 23 36 6 52 170 213 Montreal 66 18 37 11 47 169 247

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA c-Colorado 66 46 14 6 98 253 184 p-Calgary 65 40 17 8 88 231 160 c-Minnesota 64 40 20 4 84 237 202 c-St. Louis 65 36 20 9 81 230 188 p-Los Angeles 68 36 23 9 81 196 194 Nashville 66 38 24 4 80 217 194 p-Edmonton 67 37 25 5 79 233 216 Vegas 68 36 28 4 76 216 206 Dallas 64 36 25 3 75 189 192 Winnipeg 67 32 25 10 74 209 207 Vancouver 68 32 27 9 73 193 195 San Jose 65 29 28 8 66 173 204 Anaheim 67 27 29 11 65 189 218 Chicago 67 24 33 10 58 184 235 Seattle 66 21 39 6 48 176 233 Arizona 66 20 41 5 45 168 240

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

Carolina 6, Washington 1

St. Louis 4, Vancouver 1

Buffalo 6, Chicago 5

Edmonton 6, Arizona 1

Seattle 6, Los Angeles 1

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.