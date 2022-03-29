|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|29
|22
|4
|3
|68
|18
|70
|Liverpool
|29
|21
|6
|2
|75
|20
|69
|Chelsea
|28
|17
|8
|3
|57
|19
|59
|Arsenal
|28
|17
|3
|8
|44
|31
|54
|Tottenham
|29
|16
|3
|10
|47
|36
|51
|Man United
|29
|14
|8
|7
|48
|40
|50
|West Ham
|30
|14
|6
|10
|49
|39
|48
|Wolverhampton
|30
|14
|4
|12
|31
|26
|46
|Aston Villa
|29
|11
|3
|15
|41
|40
|36
|Leicester
|27
|10
|6
|11
|42
|46
|36
|Southampton
|29
|8
|11
|10
|36
|45
|35
|Crystal Palace
|29
|7
|13
|9
|39
|38
|34
|Brighton
|29
|7
|12
|10
|26
|36
|33
|Newcastle
|29
|7
|10
|12
|32
|49
|31
|Brentford
|30
|8
|6
|16
|33
|47
|30
|Leeds
|30
|7
|8
|15
|34
|67
|29
|Everton
|27
|7
|4
|16
|29
|47
|25
|Watford
|29
|6
|4
|19
|29
|55
|22
|Burnley
|27
|3
|12
|12
|22
|38
|21
|Norwich
|29
|4
|5
|20
|18
|63
|17
___
Liverpool vs. Watford, 7:30 a.m.
Brighton vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Man City, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Man United vs. Leicester, 12:30 p.m.
West Ham vs. Everton, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Newcastle, 11:30 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
Burnley vs. Everton, 2:30 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.
Everton vs. Man United, 7:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|37
|23
|8
|6
|90
|32
|77
|Bournemouth
|36
|20
|9
|7
|59
|31
|69
|Luton Town
|38
|18
|9
|11
|56
|42
|63
|Huddersfield
|39
|17
|12
|10
|51
|43
|63
|Sheffield United
|38
|17
|10
|11
|52
|40
|61
|Blackburn
|39
|17
|10
|12
|49
|39
|61
|Middlesbrough
|37
|17
|8
|12
|48
|40
|59
|QPR
|38
|17
|8
|13
|54
|48
|59
|Nottingham Forest
|36
|16
|10
|10
|53
|35
|58
|Millwall
|38
|15
|12
|11
|39
|36
|57
|Coventry
|38
|15
|10
|13
|49
|46
|55
|West Brom
|38
|14
|12
|12
|42
|36
|54
|Blackpool
|37
|14
|10
|13
|42
|41
|52
|Preston
|38
|12
|15
|11
|40
|44
|51
|Stoke
|38
|13
|10
|15
|48
|44
|49
|Swansea
|37
|13
|9
|15
|41
|52
|48
|Cardiff
|38
|13
|7
|18
|45
|56
|46
|Bristol City
|39
|12
|8
|19
|49
|69
|44
|Birmingham
|39
|10
|12
|17
|42
|58
|42
|Hull
|39
|11
|8
|20
|33
|44
|41
|Reading
|38
|11
|6
|21
|44
|73
|33
|Barnsley
|38
|6
|10
|22
|28
|54
|28
|Peterborough
|38
|6
|8
|24
|32
|76
|26
|Derby
|39
|11
|13
|15
|38
|45
|25
___
Hull vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Nottingham Forest, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Preston vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.
Reading vs. Stoke, 3 p.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Fulham, 2:45 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
West Brom vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Bournemouth, 7:45 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Rotherham
|39
|24
|8
|7
|64
|25
|80
|Wigan
|37
|24
|7
|6
|66
|34
|79
|Milton Keynes Dons
|39
|22
|10
|7
|64
|38
|76
|Plymouth
|40
|22
|8
|10
|66
|40
|74
|Oxford United
|39
|20
|9
|10
|74
|49
|69
|Sheffield Wednesday
|39
|19
|12
|8
|64
|42
|69
|Sunderland
|39
|19
|10
|10
|66
|48
|67
|Wycombe
|39
|18
|12
|9
|62
|47
|66
|Ipswich
|40
|17
|13
|10
|59
|40
|64
|Portsmouth
|38
|16
|11
|11
|53
|39
|59
|Bolton
|39
|17
|7
|15
|60
|49
|58
|Cheltenham
|40
|12
|14
|14
|56
|67
|50
|Accrington Stanley
|39
|14
|8
|17
|48
|65
|50
|Charlton
|39
|14
|7
|18
|46
|49
|49
|Shrewsbury
|40
|12
|12
|16
|41
|37
|48
|Cambridge United
|39
|12
|12
|15
|47
|59
|48
|Burton Albion
|39
|13
|8
|18
|48
|60
|47
|Lincoln
|39
|11
|9
|19
|43
|52
|42
|Gillingham
|40
|8
|13
|19
|31
|60
|37
|Fleetwood Town
|38
|7
|13
|18
|50
|67
|34
|AFC Wimbledon
|39
|6
|15
|18
|40
|62
|33
|Morecambe
|39
|7
|11
|21
|47
|79
|32
|Doncaster
|40
|8
|6
|26
|28
|74
|30
|Crewe
|39
|6
|7
|26
|30
|71
|25
___
Plymouth 2, Cheltenham 0
AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton, 3:45 p.m. ppd
AFC Wimbledon 0, Cambridge United 1
Accrington Stanley 1, Gillingham 2
Doncaster 0, Charlton 1
Ipswich 1, Plymouth 0
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Crewe, 11 a.m. ppd
Morecambe vs. Oxford United, 11 a.m. ppd
Sheffield Wednesday 4, Cheltenham 1
Shrewsbury 1, Lincoln 0
Wigan vs. Bolton, 7:30 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Portsmouth, 3 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|37
|20
|12
|5
|66
|32
|72
|Exeter
|38
|18
|14
|6
|56
|36
|68
|Northampton
|39
|19
|9
|11
|47
|33
|66
|Port Vale
|38
|17
|12
|9
|57
|36
|63
|Newport County
|39
|17
|12
|10
|62
|49
|63
|Bristol Rovers
|39
|18
|9
|12
|53
|43
|63
|Tranmere
|39
|18
|9
|12
|44
|34
|63
|Mansfield Town
|36
|18
|8
|10
|50
|41
|62
|Swindon
|38
|17
|10
|11
|62
|48
|61
|Sutton United
|39
|17
|10
|12
|58
|46
|61
|Salford
|37
|15
|11
|11
|46
|34
|56
|Crawley Town
|38
|14
|9
|15
|48
|53
|51
|Hartlepool
|38
|14
|9
|15
|39
|50
|51
|Bradford
|39
|11
|14
|14
|43
|47
|47
|Harrogate Town
|39
|12
|11
|16
|56
|61
|47
|Walsall
|39
|12
|11
|16
|42
|51
|47
|Leyton Orient
|38
|10
|16
|12
|51
|38
|46
|Carlisle
|38
|12
|10
|16
|34
|50
|46
|Colchester
|39
|10
|12
|17
|37
|52
|42
|Rochdale
|38
|8
|16
|14
|41
|51
|40
|Barrow
|38
|8
|13
|17
|33
|45
|37
|Stevenage
|38
|7
|13
|18
|34
|60
|34
|Oldham
|38
|7
|10
|21
|37
|61
|31
|Scunthorpe
|39
|4
|12
|23
|26
|71
|24
___
Colchester 0, Forest Green 1
Harrogate Town 0, Leyton Orient 3
Oldham 1, Sutton United 3
Port Vale 0, Exeter 0
Rochdale 0, Mansfield Town 1
Bradford 0, Newport County 0
Carlisle 1, Bristol Rovers 0
Colchester 1, Tranmere 0
Crawley Town 1, Rochdale 0
Exeter 2, Stevenage 1
Leyton Orient 2, Barrow 0
Oldham 1, Mansfield Town 2
Port Vale 2, Sutton United 0
Salford 2, Walsall 1
Scunthorpe 0, Harrogate Town 3
Northampton 2, Hartlepool 0
Hartlepool vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.
Oldham vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.
Rochdale vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.
Salford vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.
Barrow vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.
Salford vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.
Carlisle vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.