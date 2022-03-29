Alexa
Bid for Nielsen TV ratings company almost doubles to $16B

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/29 20:05
FILE - A shopper looks at televisions in a store in Indianapolis on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Nielsen shares tumbled Monday, March 21, 2022, after the TV...

NEW YORK (AP) — The buyout offer for Nielsen rose to $16 billion Tuesday, about a week after the TV ratings and marketing data company rejected a $9 billion bid.

A group of private equity investors led by Brookfield Business Partners will invest approximately $2.65 billion via preferred equity, convertible into 45% of Nielsen’s common equity.

The company said Tuesday that it anticipates investing approximately $600 million, with the remaining balance funded from institutional partners. It added that part of its commitment may be syndicated to other institutional investors.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year.

Updated : 2022-03-29 21:43 GMT+08:00

