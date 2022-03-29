Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Composer Penderecki's state funeral held after 2-year delay

By Associated Press
2022/03/29 18:46
Composer Penderecki's state funeral held after 2-year delay

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The ashes of Poland’s award-winning composer and conductor Krzysztof Penderecki were rest during a state funeral Tuesday after a two-year delay brought on by the pandemic.

Poland's President Andrzej Duda, Penderecki's widow Elzbieta Penderecka and their two children, musicians, artists and throngs of ordinary Polish citizens attended funeral in the southern city of Krakow.

Penderecki died in Krakow March 29, 2020, at the age of 86, but COVID-19 restrictions led to a lengthy postponement for the renowned composer's funeral.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier did not attend the service after testing positive for COVID019. Penderecki worked and taught in Germany for many years.

Penderecki’s cream-colored urn will be interred among Poland's greatest authors and scientists at the National Pantheon at Krakow’s St. Peter and Paul Church following Mass during which his music will be performed.

Penderecki was one of the world’s most popular contemporary classical music composers whose works featured in Hollywood films like “The Shining” and “Shutter Island.”

He was best known for his orchestral and choir compositions like “St. Luke Passion” and “Seven Gates of Jerusalem,” although his range was much broader. Rock fans know him from his work with Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood.

A violinist and a committed educator, he built a music center across the road from his home in southern Poland where young virtuosos are given the opportunity to perform and learn with world-famous masters.

Updated : 2022-03-29 20:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan reports 83 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 83 local COVID cases
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Taiwan has no current plans to suspend technology cooperation with Russia
Taiwan has no current plans to suspend technology cooperation with Russia
Images of councilor wearing shackles to father's funeral in southern Taiwan draw ire
Images of councilor wearing shackles to father's funeral in southern Taiwan draw ire
4th COVID vaccine dose in Taiwan? See what other countries doing: Chen
4th COVID vaccine dose in Taiwan? See what other countries doing: Chen
US Indo-Pacific military chief says Chinese threat to Taiwan serious
US Indo-Pacific military chief says Chinese threat to Taiwan serious
Third-dose COVID vaccination required for customers at ‘special entertainment facilities’ in Taiwan
Third-dose COVID vaccination required for customers at ‘special entertainment facilities’ in Taiwan
Taiwan to require e-bikes to be equipped with license plates in the 2nd half of this year at the earliest
Taiwan to require e-bikes to be equipped with license plates in the 2nd half of this year at the earliest