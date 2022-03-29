Taiwan police record 362 violations of new COVID rules at 'special entertainment' venues on Sunday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police recorded a total of 362 violations while checking COVID prevention regulations at “special entertainment venues” across Taiwan on Sunday (March 27).

According to a press release issued by the National Police Agency (NPA) on Monday, police departments across the country mobilized a total of 2,619 personnel on Sunday to check on 4,951 venues. They found a total of 362 violations, which included customers not yet having received three vaccine doses, customers not leaving information for contact tracing, workers having the wrong vaccination status, and mask violations.

In light of a growing COVID-19 cluster in the northern port city of Keelung, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (March 27) announced new rules, which will take effect on Friday (April 1), to tighten COVID-19 prevention at special entertainment venues, which include karaoke halls, dance halls, nightclubs, clubs, bars, special beauty parlors, special coffee shops, and tea houses.

According to the new measures, customers entering the special entertainment locales are required to produce proof of at least three vaccine doses. Meanwhile, all employees at these establishments must have received their second dose more than 14 days ago; those who got their second shot at least 90 days ago should have already received their third dose in order to continue their work.

In addition, employees must undergo a rapid screening test every week until April 30, and only those with negative results can continue to provide services.

As the third-dose requirement for customers and workers will come into effect on Friday and stay effective until the end of April, violations in this regard will not be punished, but other violations will be referred to local governments for punishment, the agency added.